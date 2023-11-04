Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

Broccoli recipes to try

November 04, 2023

Toss broccoli florets with olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese, then roast until crispy

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli

Make a creamy and comforting soup with broccoli, cheddar cheese and a hint of nutmeg

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Stir-fry broccoli with ginger and soy sauce for a quick and healthy side dish

Stir-Fried Broccoli with Ginger and Soy Sauce

Layer broccoli and cauliflower in a baking dish, top with a creamy sauce and breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown

Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin

Combine cooked quinoa, blanched broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and a lemon vinaigrette for a nutritious salad

Broccoli and Quinoa Salad

Sauté shrimp and broccoli in a garlic butter sauce for a flavorful and low-carb dinner

Garlic Butter Shrimp and Broccoli

Whip up a savory quiche with a flaky crust, broccoli, bacon, and eggs

Broccoli and Bacon Quiche

Sizzle broccoli and mushrooms in a savory stir-fry sauce and serve over rice or noodles

Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry

Grill broccoli spears, then finish with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of Parmesan

Grilled Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan

Blend steamed broccoli with basil, garlic, pine nuts, and Parmesan to create a unique pesto sauce for your pasta

Broccoli Pesto Pasta

