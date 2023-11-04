Heading 3
Broccoli recipes to try
November 04, 2023
Toss broccoli florets with olive oil, garlic, and Parmesan cheese, then roast until crispy
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Broccoli
Image Source: Pexels
Make a creamy and comforting soup with broccoli, cheddar cheese and a hint of nutmeg
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Stir-fry broccoli with ginger and soy sauce for a quick and healthy side dish
Stir-Fried Broccoli with Ginger and Soy Sauce
Image Source: Pexels
Layer broccoli and cauliflower in a baking dish, top with a creamy sauce and breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown
Broccoli and Cauliflower Gratin
Image Source: Pexels
Combine cooked quinoa, blanched broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and a lemon vinaigrette for a nutritious salad
Broccoli and Quinoa Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Sauté shrimp and broccoli in a garlic butter sauce for a flavorful and low-carb dinner
Garlic Butter Shrimp and Broccoli
Image Source: Pexels
Whip up a savory quiche with a flaky crust, broccoli, bacon, and eggs
Broccoli and Bacon Quiche
Image Source: Pexels
Sizzle broccoli and mushrooms in a savory stir-fry sauce and serve over rice or noodles
Broccoli and Mushroom Stir-Fry
Image Source: Pexels
Grill broccoli spears, then finish with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of Parmesan
Grilled Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Blend steamed broccoli with basil, garlic, pine nuts, and Parmesan to create a unique pesto sauce for your pasta
Broccoli Pesto Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
