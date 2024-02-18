Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Brother Quotes

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other”

“When you deal with your brother, be pleasant, but get a witness”

“True brothers are never blood-related. But born of the spirit” 

“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone” 

“Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life” 

“Growing up with a brother means sharing a lifetime of memories" 

"Having a little brother means having someone to share adventures and create lasting memories with"

“Baby brothers are small. Baby brothers are cute. But they can be a pain, and that is the truth” 

"Having a brother is like having a built-in best friend"

"Brothers are the best at bringing out the silliness in you" 

