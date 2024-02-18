Heading 3
Brother Quotes
“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other”
“When you deal with your brother, be pleasant, but get a witness”
“True brothers are never blood-related. But born of the spirit”
“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone”
“Brothers are playmates in the beginning and best friends for life”
“Growing up with a brother means sharing a lifetime of memories"
"Having a little brother means having someone to share adventures and create lasting memories with"
“Baby brothers are small. Baby brothers are cute. But they can be a pain, and that is the truth”
"Having a brother is like having a built-in best friend"
"Brothers are the best at bringing out the silliness in you"
