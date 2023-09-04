Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

SEPTEMBER 4, 2023

Brown sugar scrubs for dandruff 

Brown sugar and oatmeal mix made at home if scrubbed on the scalp removes the dirt and impurities and boosts the blood circulation of your hair follicles

#1

Brown sugar with jojoba oil mix applied on the scalp removes dandruff and treats hairfall

#2

Brown sugar and baking soda mixture can be used once a month to remove unwanted bacteria

#3

The fine grains of brown sugar help to remove dead cells and excess oil may help you keep your scalp refreshed and rejuvenated

#4

#5

Brown sugar with olive oil is a combination for an exfoliant that provides the best nourishing treatment for your hair and scalp

Brown sugar with lemon juice has natural antibacterial properties that help combat dandruff causing fungi and bacteria

#6

Brown sugar with coconut oil forms a patent blend that helps alleviate dandruff and keep your hair soft

#7

Brown sugar with regular shampoo will help maintain a healthier scalp which is conductive to dandruff formation

#8

After the brown sugar scrub, it is important to follow up with a suitable conditioner to lock the moisture and leave your hair feeling soft and silky

#9

Brown sugar embraces the power for flake free and rejuvenated scalp. Please do a patch test to ensure you are not allergic to any ingredients

#10

