Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 4, 2023
Brown sugar scrubs for dandruff
Brown sugar and oatmeal mix made at home if scrubbed on the scalp removes the dirt and impurities and boosts the blood circulation of your hair follicles
Brown sugar with jojoba oil mix applied on the scalp removes dandruff and treats hairfall
Brown sugar and baking soda mixture can be used once a month to remove unwanted bacteria
The fine grains of brown sugar help to remove dead cells and excess oil may help you keep your scalp refreshed and rejuvenated
Brown sugar with olive oil is a combination for an exfoliant that provides the best nourishing treatment for your hair and scalp
Brown sugar with lemon juice has natural antibacterial properties that help combat dandruff causing fungi and bacteria
Brown sugar with coconut oil forms a patent blend that helps alleviate dandruff and keep your hair soft
Brown sugar with regular shampoo will help maintain a healthier scalp which is conductive to dandruff formation
After the brown sugar scrub, it is important to follow up with a suitable conditioner to lock the moisture and leave your hair feeling soft and silky
Brown sugar embraces the power for flake free and rejuvenated scalp. Please do a patch test to ensure you are not allergic to any ingredients
