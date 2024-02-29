Heading 3

Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Brussel Sprout Dishes To Try

Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast them in the oven until crispy and caramelized

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Image Source: pexels

Combine Brussels sprouts with a creamy cheese sauce, top with breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown and bubbly

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

Image Source: pexels

Shred raw Brussels sprouts and toss with a vinaigrette, dried cranberries, toasted nuts, and grated cheese for a delicious salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Image Source: pexels

Saute Brussels sprouts with garlic, ginger, and your favorite stir-fry ingredients like bell peppers, onions, and tofu or chicken

Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry

Image Source: pexels

Cook Brussels sprouts in a balsamic vinegar reduction until they are tender and caramelized, then serve as a side dish or appetizer

Image Source: pexels

 Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Dice Brussels sprouts and cook them with diced potatoes, onions, and bacon or sausage for a hearty breakfast or brunch dish

Brussels Sprouts Hash

Image Source: pexels

 Thinly slice Brussels sprouts and toss with a tangy slaw dressing, shredded carrots, and apples for a refreshing side dish

Brussels Sprouts Slaw

Image Source: pexels

Toss cooked pasta with sauteed Brussels sprouts, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, and Parmesan cheese for a simple and satisfying meal

 Brussels Sprouts Pasta

Image Source: pexels

Image Source: pexels

Roast Brussels sprouts with a honey mustard glaze until they are caramelized and tender, then serve as a sweet and savory side dish

Honey Mustard Brussels Sprouts

Thread Brussels sprouts and bacon onto skewers, grill until the bacon is crispy and the sprouts are tender, then brush with a maple glaze before serving

Image Source: pexels

 Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skewers

