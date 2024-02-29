Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
Brussel Sprout Dishes To Try
Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast them in the oven until crispy and caramelized
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Combine Brussels sprouts with a creamy cheese sauce, top with breadcrumbs, and bake until golden brown and bubbly
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Shred raw Brussels sprouts and toss with a vinaigrette, dried cranberries, toasted nuts, and grated cheese for a delicious salad
Brussels Sprouts Salad
Saute Brussels sprouts with garlic, ginger, and your favorite stir-fry ingredients like bell peppers, onions, and tofu or chicken
Brussels Sprouts Stir-Fry
Cook Brussels sprouts in a balsamic vinegar reduction until they are tender and caramelized, then serve as a side dish or appetizer
Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Dice Brussels sprouts and cook them with diced potatoes, onions, and bacon or sausage for a hearty breakfast or brunch dish
Brussels Sprouts Hash
Thinly slice Brussels sprouts and toss with a tangy slaw dressing, shredded carrots, and apples for a refreshing side dish
Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Toss cooked pasta with sauteed Brussels sprouts, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, and Parmesan cheese for a simple and satisfying meal
Brussels Sprouts Pasta
Roast Brussels sprouts with a honey mustard glaze until they are caramelized and tender, then serve as a sweet and savory side dish
Honey Mustard Brussels Sprouts
Thread Brussels sprouts and bacon onto skewers, grill until the bacon is crispy and the sprouts are tender, then brush with a maple glaze before serving
Brussels Sprouts and Bacon Skewers
