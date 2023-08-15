Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

Bucket list ideas for couples

Image: Pexels

If you and your partner love adventure, add skydiving to your bucket list to feel the thrill of freefall together 

Skydiving 

Taking a hot air balloon ride together while enjoying the view and making new memories is a big yes 

Image: Pexels

Hot Air Balloon 

If you both have busy schedules, take some time out and plan a road trip to explore scenic destinations 

Image: Pexels

Road trip 

If you both like acquiring knowledge of different cultures, plan a trip to an exotic destination and learn together 

Image: Pexels

Cool cultures 

Classes 

Image: Pexels

If you both wish to try something new, give a shot at cooking or dance classes together. You can poke fun yet bond better 

Image: Pexels

Staycation 

If you do not have a lot of time, plan a staycation and pamper yourself with this relaxing getaway 

You can revisit the place where you shared your first kiss! Hold your partner close and recreate the experience again 

 Kiss 

Image: Pexels

Candlelit dinners are not unheard of! But a candlelit dinner at the beachside while enjoying the sea breeze sounds like the perfect bucket list idea 

Candlelit dinner 

Image: Pexels

Tattoos 

Image: Pexels

If you like art and ink, you can get matching tattoos. It may not be each other’s names. Instead, you can get something meaningful for both of you 

Image: Pexels

Marriage vows 

This bucket list idea has polarizing views. But you can renew your marriage vows intimately as you cherish your togetherness 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here