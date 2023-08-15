Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 15, 2023
Bucket list ideas for couples
If you and your partner love adventure, add skydiving to your bucket list to feel the thrill of freefall together
Skydiving
Taking a hot air balloon ride together while enjoying the view and making new memories is a big yes
Hot Air Balloon
If you both have busy schedules, take some time out and plan a road trip to explore scenic destinations
Road trip
If you both like acquiring knowledge of different cultures, plan a trip to an exotic destination and learn together
Cool cultures
Classes
If you both wish to try something new, give a shot at cooking or dance classes together. You can poke fun yet bond better
Staycation
If you do not have a lot of time, plan a staycation and pamper yourself with this relaxing getaway
You can revisit the place where you shared your first kiss! Hold your partner close and recreate the experience again
Kiss
Candlelit dinners are not unheard of! But a candlelit dinner at the beachside while enjoying the sea breeze sounds like the perfect bucket list idea
Candlelit dinner
Tattoos
If you like art and ink, you can get matching tattoos. It may not be each other’s names. Instead, you can get something meaningful for both of you
Marriage vows
This bucket list idea has polarizing views. But you can renew your marriage vows intimately as you cherish your togetherness
