Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

Buckwheat (Kuttu) flour dishes to try

Replace some or all of the regular flour with buckwheat flour in your pancake recipe for a nutty flavor and hearty texture

Buckwheat Pancakes

Image: pexels

These deep-fried bread rounds are made with buckwheat flour and often enjoyed during fasting periods

Kuttu Ki Puri

Image: pexels

This is a savory pancake made with buckwheat flour, typically mixed with water, salt

 Kuttu Ka Dosa

Image: pexels

 A comforting dish made with buckwheat groats, potatoes, and spices

 Kuttu Ki Khichdi

Image: pexels

A sweet dessert made with buckwheat flour, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and sometimes flavored with cardamom and nuts

Image: pexels

 Kuttu Ka Halwa

 These crispy fritters are made with buckwheat flour mixed with spices, water, and chopped vegetables like potatoes or spinach

Kuttu Ki Pakodi

Image: pexels

Cook buckwheat groats with water or milk for a nutritious and filling breakfast option

 Buckwheat Porridge

Image: pexels

Mix buckwheat flour with regular flour to make homemade pasta dough for a unique flavor and texture

Buckwheat Pasta

Image: pexels

 Buckwheat Crepes

Image: pexels

Make savory or sweet crepes using buckwheat flour for a French-inspired dish

Buckwheat flour cooked with milk, sugar, and nuts to make a creamy pudding

Kuttu Ki Kheer

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here