Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 08, 2024
Buckwheat (Kuttu) flour dishes to try
Replace some or all of the regular flour with buckwheat flour in your pancake recipe for a nutty flavor and hearty texture
Buckwheat Pancakes
Image: pexels
These deep-fried bread rounds are made with buckwheat flour and often enjoyed during fasting periods
Kuttu Ki Puri
Image: pexels
This is a savory pancake made with buckwheat flour, typically mixed with water, salt
Kuttu Ka Dosa
Image: pexels
A comforting dish made with buckwheat groats, potatoes, and spices
Kuttu Ki Khichdi
Image: pexels
A sweet dessert made with buckwheat flour, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and sometimes flavored with cardamom and nuts
Image: pexels
Kuttu Ka Halwa
These crispy fritters are made with buckwheat flour mixed with spices, water, and chopped vegetables like potatoes or spinach
Kuttu Ki Pakodi
Image: pexels
Cook buckwheat groats with water or milk for a nutritious and filling breakfast option
Buckwheat Porridge
Image: pexels
Mix buckwheat flour with regular flour to make homemade pasta dough for a unique flavor and texture
Buckwheat Pasta
Image: pexels
Buckwheat Crepes
Image: pexels
Make savory or sweet crepes using buckwheat flour for a French-inspired dish
Buckwheat flour cooked with milk, sugar, and nuts to make a creamy pudding
Kuttu Ki Kheer
Image: freepik
