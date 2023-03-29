MAR 29, 2023
Budget-Friendly DIY Skincare Tips
Honey is a natural antibacterial agent that can help keep your skin clean and clear. Mix a tablespoon of raw honey with a few drops of water and massage onto your face. Rinse with warm water
Use honey as a facial cleanser
Mix equal parts sugar and coconut oil to create a gentle scrub that can slough away dead skin cells and reveal smoother, brighter skin
Exfoliate with sugar and coconut oil
Yogurt contains lactic acid, which can help exfoliate and brighten your skin. Apply plain yogurt to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off
Apply a yogurt mask
Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that can soothe and hydrate your skin. Apply a thin layer of aloe vera gel to your face after cleansing
Use aloe vera gel as a moisturizer
Make a green tea toner
Green tea is a natural antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and protect your skin from environmental damage. Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool. Apply to your face with a cotton ball as a toner
Rose water is a natural astringent that can help tighten your pores and refresh your skin. Pour rose water into a spray bottle and mist your face throughout the day
Use rose water as a facial mist
Cucumber slices can help reduce puffiness and dark circles around your eyes. Place chilled cucumber slices on your eyes and relax for 10-15 minutes
Apply cucumber slices to your eyes
Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help brighten your skin and reduce redness. Mix turmeric powder with a little bit of water or honey to create a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off
Make a turmeric face mask
Apple cider vinegar is a natural astringent that can help balance your skin's pH levels and reduce inflammation. Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water and apply to your face with a cotton ball as a toner
Use apple cider vinegar as a toner
Olive oil is a natural emollient that can help hydrate and soften your skin. Apply a few drops of olive oil to your skin after showering, focusing on dry areas like your elbows and knees
Apply olive oil as a body moisturizer
