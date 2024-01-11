Heading 3
Budget-friendly South India destinations
Located on the river of Tungabhadra, this place is perfect with temples, monolithic sculptures, and monuments
Hampi
Visit Coorg and explore enchanting landscapes, lush coffee plantations, and vibrant culture
Coorg
The place with a unique blend of French and Indian cultures has charming streets filled with colonial architecture, vibrant cafes, and boutique stores
Pondicherry
Visit Kanyakumari and explore temples like the Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the ancient Kumari Amman temple
Kanyakumari
Visit the cooler places in Summer and enjoy hikes in lush forests at places like Coaker’s Walk and the Bryant Park
The go-to place for beach lovers and spiritual seekers offers amazing beaches like Om Beach and the famous Mahabaleshwar temple
Gokarna
Located in the Western Ghats, this place is perfect for activities like plantation walks, viewpoints, and amazing food
Chikmagalur
The place located 20 km from Mysore looks like an island and has wildlife hotspots like Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
Srirangapatna
In this greenery land, you’ll see various fruit vendors on the highway and is one of the famous tourist attractions in South India
Pollachi
Also known as Chettinad, this place is a hub of cultural and heritage tourism that attracts many travelers
Karaikudi
