Priyanshi Shah

travel

JANUARY 11, 2024

Budget-friendly South India destinations

Located on the river of Tungabhadra, this place is perfect with temples, monolithic sculptures, and monuments

Hampi

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Coorg and explore enchanting landscapes, lush coffee plantations, and vibrant culture 

Coorg

Image Source: Freepik

The place with a unique blend of French and Indian cultures has charming streets filled with colonial architecture, vibrant cafes, and boutique stores

Pondicherry

Image Source: Freepik

Visit Kanyakumari and explore temples like the Swami Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the ancient Kumari Amman temple

Kanyakumari

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the cooler places in Summer and enjoy hikes in lush forests at places like Coaker’s Walk and the Bryant Park 

Kodaikanal

Image Source: Freepik

The go-to place for beach lovers and spiritual seekers offers amazing beaches like Om Beach and the famous Mahabaleshwar temple

Gokarna

Image Source: Freepik

Located in the Western Ghats, this place is perfect for activities like plantation walks, viewpoints, and amazing food

Chikmagalur

Image Source: Freepik

The place located 20 km from Mysore looks like an island and has wildlife hotspots like Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Srirangapatna

Image Source: Pexels

In this greenery land, you’ll see various fruit vendors on the highway and is one of the famous tourist attractions in South India

Pollachi

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Chettinad, this place is a hub of cultural and heritage tourism that attracts many travelers

Karaikudi

Image Source: Pexels

