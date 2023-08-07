Heading 3
Build a perfect wardrobe for you
Go through all your clothing, shoes, and accessories and check whether they align with your goals. Remove items that no longer suit your lifestyle or personal style.
Assess your current wardrobe and lifestyle
Image: Pexels
Pay attention to the items you have decided to keep. Take note of the styles, prints, and colors you have and are attracted to. Try to describe your style goals from it.
Image: Pexels
Define your style
It's easier to justify clothing purchases that are inexpensive and we know that these pieces often aren’t the best quality, and realistically, they won’t last in your closet for long.
Quality over Quantity
Image: Pexels
This is more important than you think it is. Your wardrobe should be filled with the basics as they form the foundation of your wardrobe. These are items that you can always rely on.
Start with the basics
Image: Pexels
Focus on items that can be worn in multiple ways
Image: Pexels
You should be able to mix and match your wardrobe pieces. When shopping online or in-store, ask yourself if the item can be styled in more than 3 ways.
Image: Pexels
Invest in accessories
This step will be optional for some, especially if you're more of a minimalist. Look through the accessories you have. Try to style one look using that accessory. You'll be surprised how much difference it makes to your outfit.
Remember and always refer to your style goals especially when you're shopping. They will guide you and ensure you're only investing in pieces that suit you and your lifestyle requirements.
Never lose sight of your wardrobe/style goals
Image: Pexels
These are the things that make you feel good and confident, regardless of what anyone else may think or feel.
Purchase what you love and cherish for a long time
Image: Pexels
Think about your lifestyle
Image: Pexels
In order for your wardrobe to be functional, you’ll need to consider your lifestyle and the kinds of activities you do day-to-day.
Tough choices have to be made. Declutter only those you haven’t worn, don’t fit anymore, or are in poor condition.
Declutter Your Current Wardrobe
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
