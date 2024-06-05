Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 05, 2024
Butter Naan Recipe
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup warm water
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- Extra flour for rolling
Ingredients List
Image Source: Freepik
In a large bowl, combine:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
Mix Dry Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Add to the dry mixture:
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup warm water
Mix until the dough starts to come together
Add Wet Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add extra flour if needed
Knead the Dough
Image Source: Freepik
Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 1 hour
Image Source: Freepik
Rest the Dough
After resting, divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball
Divide the Dough
Image Source: Freepik
On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into an oval or circle about 1/4 inch thick
Roll Out the Naan
Image Source: Freepik
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each rolled dough on the skillet for about 1-2 minutes per side, until bubbles form and brown spots appear
Cook the Naan
Image Source: Freepik
Brush with Butter
Image Source: Freepik
Brush each naan with melted butter as soon as it comes off the skillet
Serve the butter naan warm with your favorite curry or dish. Enjoy!
Serve Warm
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.