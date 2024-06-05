Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 05, 2024

Butter Naan Recipe

 Ingredients List

In a large bowl, combine:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder

 Mix Dry Ingredients

Add to the dry mixture:
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1/4 cup warm water
Mix until the dough starts to come together

Add Wet Ingredients

Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Add extra flour if needed

 Knead the Dough

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 1 hour

Rest the Dough

After resting, divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball

Divide the Dough

On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into an oval or circle about 1/4 inch thick

 Roll Out the Naan

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each rolled dough on the skillet for about 1-2 minutes per side, until bubbles form and brown spots appear

Cook the Naan

 Brush with Butter

Brush each naan with melted butter as soon as it comes off the skillet

Serve the butter naan warm with your favorite curry or dish. Enjoy!

 Serve Warm

