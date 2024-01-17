Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 17, 2024

Butternut squash recipes to try

Begin your culinary journey with a classic – a velvety roasted butternut squash soup. Garnish with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds for a delightful touch

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Elevate your risotto game by incorporating cubes of roasted butternut squash. The sweet and savory combination makes for a creamy and comforting dish

Butternut Squash Risotto

Image Source: Pexels

Create a wholesome and visually stunning main course by stuffing roasted butternut squash with a hearty mix of quinoa, cranberries, and aromatic herbs

Stuffed Butternut Squash with Quinoa 

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace pasta night with homemade butternut squash and sage ravioli. Serve with a brown butter sauce for a dish that exudes sophistication

Butternut Squash and Sage Ravioli

Image Source: Pexels

Combine the sweetness of butternut squash with the tartness of apples in a rustic galette. The flaky crust and caramelized filling create a delightful dessert or brunch option

Image Source: Pexels

Butternut Squash and Apple Galette

Craft a vibrant salad by combining roasted butternut squash with fresh baby spinach, candied pecans, and crumbled feta. Drizzle with a balsamic vinaigrette for a burst of flavors

Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Transform pizza night with a unique combination of roasted butternut squash, creamy goat cheese, caramelized onions, and a sprinkle of fresh arugula

Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese Pizza

Image Source: Pexels

Infuse your dinner with aromatic spices by preparing a hearty butternut squash and chickpea curry. Serve over rice or quinoa for a comforting and nutritious meal

Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry

Image Source: Pexels

Butternut Squash and Chorizo Stew

Image Source: Pexels

Infuse your stew with bold flavors by combining butternut squash with spicy chorizo, white beans, and aromatic herbs. A hearty and warming dish for chilly evenings

Craft pillowy gnocchi infused with the flavors of roasted butternut squash and sage. Serve with a brown butter sauce for an elegant yet comforting meal

Butternut Squash and Sage Gnocchi

Image Source: Pexels

