Raina Reyaz
January 17, 2024
Butternut squash recipes to try
Begin your culinary journey with a classic – a velvety roasted butternut squash soup. Garnish with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of toasted pumpkin seeds for a delightful touch
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Elevate your risotto game by incorporating cubes of roasted butternut squash. The sweet and savory combination makes for a creamy and comforting dish
Butternut Squash Risotto
Create a wholesome and visually stunning main course by stuffing roasted butternut squash with a hearty mix of quinoa, cranberries, and aromatic herbs
Stuffed Butternut Squash with Quinoa
Embrace pasta night with homemade butternut squash and sage ravioli. Serve with a brown butter sauce for a dish that exudes sophistication
Butternut Squash and Sage Ravioli
Combine the sweetness of butternut squash with the tartness of apples in a rustic galette. The flaky crust and caramelized filling create a delightful dessert or brunch option
Butternut Squash and Apple Galette
Craft a vibrant salad by combining roasted butternut squash with fresh baby spinach, candied pecans, and crumbled feta. Drizzle with a balsamic vinaigrette for a burst of flavors
Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
Transform pizza night with a unique combination of roasted butternut squash, creamy goat cheese, caramelized onions, and a sprinkle of fresh arugula
Butternut Squash and Goat Cheese Pizza
Infuse your dinner with aromatic spices by preparing a hearty butternut squash and chickpea curry. Serve over rice or quinoa for a comforting and nutritious meal
Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry
Butternut Squash and Chorizo Stew
Infuse your stew with bold flavors by combining butternut squash with spicy chorizo, white beans, and aromatic herbs. A hearty and warming dish for chilly evenings
Craft pillowy gnocchi infused with the flavors of roasted butternut squash and sage. Serve with a brown butter sauce for an elegant yet comforting meal
Butternut Squash and Sage Gnocchi
