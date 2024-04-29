Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 29, 2024

Buy Jewelry from 10 Indian Markets

Located around Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar is perfect for looking for your matching jewelry available at affordable prices

Sadar Bazaar

One of the famous Delhi markets, Sarojini Nagar is an ideal place to shop for bridal jewelry like necklaces, maang tika, and much more

Sarojini Nagar

This market is crowded with people looking for the best artificial jewelry and bargaining to get affordable deals

 Lajpat Nagar 

This famous wholesale market in Mumbai has a collection of jewelry available at the lowest rates right from jhumkas to necklaces

 Bhuleshwar Market

Visit Colaba Causeway to find amazing and quickie jewelry from rings to chains, it has a range of options for your everyday look

Colaba Causeway

This is one of the oldest wholesale markets- Bara Bazar Market is a perfect place to explore invitation cards, saree fabric, wedding gifts, and jewelry

Bara Bazar Market

When in Jaipur you should visit Johari Bazar known for selling the best gemstones and jewelry like gold, silver, and traditional Kundan jewelry

Johari Bazar

 Tripolia Bazar

Plan a visit to Tripolia Bazar and look for some fascinating lac bangles that add perfect charm to your wedding look

 T. Nagar Market

This market in Chennai is known for some gorgeous gold jewelry available at affordable prices

One of the old markets is India- Begum Bazar is known for selling some best wedding jewelry like set of bangles

 Begum Bazar

