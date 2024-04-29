Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 29, 2024
Buy Jewelry from 10 Indian Markets
Located around Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar is perfect for looking for your matching jewelry available at affordable prices
Sadar Bazaar
Image Source: freepik
One of the famous Delhi markets, Sarojini Nagar is an ideal place to shop for bridal jewelry like necklaces, maang tika, and much more
Sarojini Nagar
Image Source: freepik
This market is crowded with people looking for the best artificial jewelry and bargaining to get affordable deals
Lajpat Nagar
Image Source: freepik
This famous wholesale market in Mumbai has a collection of jewelry available at the lowest rates right from jhumkas to necklaces
Bhuleshwar Market
Image Source: freepik
Visit Colaba Causeway to find amazing and quickie jewelry from rings to chains, it has a range of options for your everyday look
Image Source: freepik
Colaba Causeway
This is one of the oldest wholesale markets- Bara Bazar Market is a perfect place to explore invitation cards, saree fabric, wedding gifts, and jewelry
Bara Bazar Market
Image Source: freepik
When in Jaipur you should visit Johari Bazar known for selling the best gemstones and jewelry like gold, silver, and traditional Kundan jewelry
Johari Bazar
Image Source: freepik
Tripolia Bazar
Image Source: freepik
Plan a visit to Tripolia Bazar and look for some fascinating lac bangles that add perfect charm to your wedding look
T. Nagar Market
Image Source: freepik
This market in Chennai is known for some gorgeous gold jewelry available at affordable prices
One of the old markets is India- Begum Bazar is known for selling some best wedding jewelry like set of bangles
Begum Bazar
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.