Calcium-rich foods 

You must be aware of the benefits of almonds for memory! But they are a good source of calcium as well

 Almonds

Calcium is a must for strong bones! Add chia seeds to water and drink it. Chia seeds are not only rich in calcium but also a good cooling agent 

Chia seeds

You should not skip your greens, especially broccoli as it is enriched with calcium which is essential for the bone health 

Broccoli

Low calcium levels might cause fatigue. Include curly kale in your diet to boost calcium levels 

 Curly Kale 

 Okra 

Chronic calcium deficiency can cause osteoporosis. Lady’s finger or Okra is a good source of calcium 

Yogurt 

Yogurt, a versatile product, is not only packed with probiotics but also makes an excellent source of calcium

Who does not like a good portion of cheese? It is liked by most people and it is a delicious way to boost the calcium levels 

Cheese 

The mention of calcium is incomplete without milk! Drink a glass of milk daily to meet the minimum calcium requirements 

Milk 

Soya beans 

Do you feel sluggish or lightheaded owing to calcium deficiency? Include soya beans in your diet to enhance your calcium levels 

This mouthwatering delicacy is packed with protein and other nutrients! But it also makes for a healthy protein source 

Salmon

