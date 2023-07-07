Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
Calcium-rich foods
You must be aware of the benefits of almonds for memory! But they are a good source of calcium as well
Almonds
Calcium is a must for strong bones! Add chia seeds to water and drink it. Chia seeds are not only rich in calcium but also a good cooling agent
Chia seeds
You should not skip your greens, especially broccoli as it is enriched with calcium which is essential for the bone health
Broccoli
Low calcium levels might cause fatigue. Include curly kale in your diet to boost calcium levels
Curly Kale
Okra
Chronic calcium deficiency can cause osteoporosis. Lady’s finger or Okra is a good source of calcium
Yogurt
Yogurt, a versatile product, is not only packed with probiotics but also makes an excellent source of calcium
Who does not like a good portion of cheese? It is liked by most people and it is a delicious way to boost the calcium levels
Cheese
The mention of calcium is incomplete without milk! Drink a glass of milk daily to meet the minimum calcium requirements
Milk
Soya beans
Do you feel sluggish or lightheaded owing to calcium deficiency? Include soya beans in your diet to enhance your calcium levels
This mouthwatering delicacy is packed with protein and other nutrients! But it also makes for a healthy protein source
Salmon
