Arpita Sarkar

 Lifestyle

MAR 18, 2023

Cancer-Capricorn: Signs With Trust Issues

Cancerians often bury their emotions to avoid upsetting their lover but ultimately end up hurting themselves. And when they are unable to communicate their feelings, they find it difficult to trust their partners in a relationship

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Cancer 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Leo is the most confident zodiac sign. But, when it comes to relationships it isn't true. They have major trust issues

Leo

Sagittarius is one of the most forgiving zodiac signs, and although they have a hard time trusting, they manage to look past all the wrongdoings they've experienced

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Sagittarius 

Capricorns prefer to notice the worst traits in others rather than the greatest. As a result of their vulnerabilities, these people frequently keep high expectations from their relationships, which eventually causes trust issues

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram 

Aquarius 

Aquarius is another zodiac sign that often finds it difficult to trust other people, no matter how well they know them

Libras will go to any depth to satiate their insecure nature. No matter, how many times their partner reassures them of their trust and love, a part of them keeps standing on the edge of insecurity

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

Pisces are so sensitive and empathetic that they can easily get to their own heads. Because they are so intuitive and empathetic, they can easily pick up on other people's emotions, so if they sense that something is wrong in their romantic relationship, Pisces may feel mistrust and anxiety

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pisces 

A Gemini-born can be interestingly fun and exciting to be with. But when it comes to relationships, they can seem a bit too confused and complex. Understanding them is a task and trusting them can be all the more problematic. Due to their ever-changing nature, they can hardly be trusted

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Gemini

Even though they may have amazing chemistry, it might be difficult for a Scorpio to put their faith in their companions

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Scorpio

Taureans have a pretty hard time trusting people since they feel that people will betray them and play with their feelings

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Taurus 

