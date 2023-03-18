MAR 18, 2023
Cancer-Capricorn: Signs With Trust Issues
Cancerians often bury their emotions to avoid upsetting their lover but ultimately end up hurting themselves. And when they are unable to communicate their feelings, they find it difficult to trust their partners in a relationship
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cancer
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Leo is the most confident zodiac sign. But, when it comes to relationships it isn't true. They have major trust issues
Leo
Sagittarius is one of the most forgiving zodiac signs, and although they have a hard time trusting, they manage to look past all the wrongdoings they've experienced
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sagittarius
Capricorns prefer to notice the worst traits in others rather than the greatest. As a result of their vulnerabilities, these people frequently keep high expectations from their relationships, which eventually causes trust issues
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
Aquarius is another zodiac sign that often finds it difficult to trust other people, no matter how well they know them
Libras will go to any depth to satiate their insecure nature. No matter, how many times their partner reassures them of their trust and love, a part of them keeps standing on the edge of insecurity
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Pisces are so sensitive and empathetic that they can easily get to their own heads. Because they are so intuitive and empathetic, they can easily pick up on other people's emotions, so if they sense that something is wrong in their romantic relationship, Pisces may feel mistrust and anxiety
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
A Gemini-born can be interestingly fun and exciting to be with. But when it comes to relationships, they can seem a bit too confused and complex. Understanding them is a task and trusting them can be all the more problematic. Due to their ever-changing nature, they can hardly be trusted
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Gemini
Even though they may have amazing chemistry, it might be difficult for a Scorpio to put their faith in their companions
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
Taureans have a pretty hard time trusting people since they feel that people will betray them and play with their feelings
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Taurus
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.