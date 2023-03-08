Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 08, 2023

Cancer-Leo: Signs With Sense Of Humour

Their sense of humour is unabashed, mean and yet extremely funny

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Cancer

Image: Pinkvilla

Aries can have a light sense of humour. They make jokes on ohyiscalities too but they make sure they do not hurt sentiments

Aries

Most Aquarius are intellectuals and they do their best to stay on top of present events. Their humor is peppered with pop culture references, trending jokes, memes and the fun they poke at mundane everyday situations

Image: Abishek Bachchan Instagram

Aquarius

Dark humour is the type of humour a Gemini is skilled at

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Gemini

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pisces

Their sense of humor is not always good-natured nor well-intended, hence it is not always well received

Leo folks know how to make people laugh around them. That is one way they attract all that attention too

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Leo

Capricorns are known for keeping a straight face and not displaying much humour in their emotions

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Capricorn

Virgos have a lot of witty stuff to say in moments we least expect. They crack intelligent jokes 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Virgo

One for physical comedy and being fearless with words, Libras are serious about their sense of humor

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Tauruses observe everything going on around them, so they naturally have an observational sense of humor

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Taurus

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here