MAR 08, 2023

Cancer-Leo: Signs With Sense Of Humour
Their sense of humour is unabashed, mean and yet extremely funny
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Cancer
Image: Pinkvilla
Aries can have a light sense of humour. They make jokes on ohyiscalities too but they make sure they do not hurt sentiments
Aries
Most Aquarius are intellectuals and they do their best to stay on top of present events. Their humor is peppered with pop culture references, trending jokes, memes and the fun they poke at mundane everyday situations
Image: Abishek Bachchan Instagram
Aquarius
Dark humour is the type of humour a Gemini is skilled at
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Gemini
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Their sense of humor is not always good-natured nor well-intended, hence it is not always well received
Leo folks know how to make people laugh around them. That is one way they attract all that attention too
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Leo
Capricorns are known for keeping a straight face and not displaying much humour in their emotions
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Virgos have a lot of witty stuff to say in moments we least expect. They crack intelligent jokes
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
One for physical comedy and being fearless with words, Libras are serious about their sense of humor
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Tauruses observe everything going on around them, so they naturally have an observational sense of humor
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Taurus
