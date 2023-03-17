MAR 17, 2023

Heading 3

Cancer-Pisces: Signs Who Fear Rejection

Pisces refuse to accept rejection. They have such unwavering optimism about everything that they become crushed whenever anything goes against their expectations

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries generally hate failure and are not very good at dealing rejections. They do not like to talk or even let anyone know when they feel bogged down by rejection and put up a fake smile to disguise their emotions

Aries

Leos are self-assured and assertive people, but they can also be sensitive to rejection. They constantly desire attention, and when they are rejected, it can hurt their fragile egos and pride

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

Virgos fear being unneeded or being unable to serve in some capacity critical to the success of others

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Gemini 

They have a fear of rejection, so they put a mask on their true feelings

Librans are the kind who start working harder after facing a rejection. Whenever they get rejected for one thing they start working for the other. But, at the same time they take time to get over rejection

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

When they face rejection, their anger is visible on their face and they do not keep anything to themselves. They would openly talk about their resentment and look for ways to distract themselves

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Rejection turns them into ice. They erect barriers so sharp that they're essentially impenetrable by all who are simply just trying to help

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Capricorn 

By temperament, Cancerians are very emotional and tend to feel things a little stronger than normal

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer 

Scorpios may have a hard exterior and claws, which may help them appear to be tough, but in reality, they are highly sensitive emotional beings who are incapable of handling rejection in any way

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio

