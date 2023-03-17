MAR 17, 2023
Cancer-Pisces: Signs Who Fear Rejection
Pisces refuse to accept rejection. They have such unwavering optimism about everything that they become crushed whenever anything goes against their expectations
Pisces
Aries generally hate failure and are not very good at dealing rejections. They do not like to talk or even let anyone know when they feel bogged down by rejection and put up a fake smile to disguise their emotions
Aries
Leos are self-assured and assertive people, but they can also be sensitive to rejection. They constantly desire attention, and when they are rejected, it can hurt their fragile egos and pride
Leo
Virgos fear being unneeded or being unable to serve in some capacity critical to the success of others
Virgo
Gemini
They have a fear of rejection, so they put a mask on their true feelings
Librans are the kind who start working harder after facing a rejection. Whenever they get rejected for one thing they start working for the other. But, at the same time they take time to get over rejection
Libra
When they face rejection, their anger is visible on their face and they do not keep anything to themselves. They would openly talk about their resentment and look for ways to distract themselves
Sagittarius
Rejection turns them into ice. They erect barriers so sharp that they're essentially impenetrable by all who are simply just trying to help
Capricorn
By temperament, Cancerians are very emotional and tend to feel things a little stronger than normal
Cancer
Scorpios may have a hard exterior and claws, which may help them appear to be tough, but in reality, they are highly sensitive emotional beings who are incapable of handling rejection in any way
Scorpio
