MAR 10, 2023
Cancer-Taurus: Signs Who Are Delusional
Cancers have complex emotions and frequently struggle to see things from another person's point of view. The issue is that because Cancer values privacy and has little faith in strangers, they often hide everything
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Cancer
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpios enjoy having control over every circumstance, including their own minds. They will determine how to define sanity for themselves and may lie to themselves when they wish to spare themselves from the harsh realities of life
Scorpio
Their often delusional ego and blind faith in their own half-baked conceits can be contagious
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Sagittarius
They come across as serious and determined. But because of their sensitive temperament, when Capricorns are distraught, they have a poor perception of reality and how the world operates
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Taurus is a possessive and protective sign. Once it comes to their own safety, they can be a little bit worried. Taurus gets along just fine while things are going smoothly, but if they sense danger, their fears may spiral out of control
Geminis are resilient and emotionally strong. They do not let external factors determine their emotions and are strong enough to not get affected by the negativity around them
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Gemini
Egotistical to the point of delusional, Leos strut through life as if it were a ticker tape parade held in their honour
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Libras are delusional on their own. They can trick anyone into their fantasy world
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Aquarians love living in their own little bubble. They have their own perception of life and living and sometimes may often come off as delusional
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Pisces get a lot of flack for being delusional, apathetic escapists. This sign seems to wander through life aimlessly
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
