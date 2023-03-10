MAR 10, 2023

Heading 3

Cancer-Taurus: Signs Who Are Delusional 

Cancers have complex emotions and frequently struggle to see things from another person's point of view. The issue is that because Cancer values privacy and has little faith in strangers, they often hide everything

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Cancer

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpios enjoy having control over every circumstance, including their own minds. They will determine how to define sanity for themselves and may lie to themselves when they wish to spare themselves from the harsh realities of life

Scorpio

Their often delusional ego and blind faith in their own half-baked conceits can be contagious

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sagittarius 

They come across as serious and determined. But because of their sensitive temperament, when Capricorns are distraught, they have a poor perception of reality and how the world operates

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus 

Taurus is a possessive and protective sign. Once it comes to their own safety, they can be a little bit worried. Taurus gets along just fine while things are going smoothly, but if they sense danger, their fears may spiral out of control

Geminis are resilient and emotionally strong. They do not let external factors determine their emotions and are strong enough to not get affected by the negativity around them

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Gemini

Egotistical to the point of delusional, Leos strut through life as if it were a ticker tape parade held in their honour

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Leo

Libras are delusional on their own. They can trick anyone into their fantasy world

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Aquarians love living in their own little bubble. They have their own perception of life and living and sometimes may often come off as delusional

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Aquarius

Pisces get a lot of flack for being delusional, apathetic escapists. This sign seems to wander through life aimlessly

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

