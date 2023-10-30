Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Capsicum recipes to try
Kick things off with a classic - stuffed bell peppers. Filled with a flavorful mixture of rice, vegetables, and ground meat or plant-based proteins, this dish is a crowd-pleaser
Stuffed bell peppers
Swap out the traditional pizza crust for a bell pepper base. Top the bell pepper rings with your favorite pizza ingredients for a low-carb, healthy alternative
Bell pepper pizza
Whip up a quick and colorful capsicum stir-fry. Sauté bell peppers with an assortment of veggies and your choice of protein, tossing it all in a delicious stir-fry sauce
Capsicum stir-fry
A fresh and tangy capsicum salad can be a delightful side dish or a light lunch. Combine bell peppers with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty vinaigrette dressing
Capsicum salad
For a taste of India, prepare a capsicum curry. This spicy and aromatic dish features bell peppers in a rich tomato-based sauce with a medley of spices
Capsicum curry
Bell pepper risotto is a creamy and flavorful rice dish featuring bell peppers. The peppers infuse the dish with a delightful smokiness
Bell pepper risotto
Indulge in the mouth watering flavors of capsicum and paneer Tikka. Marinated paneer and bell peppers are skewered and grilled to perfection
Capsicum and paneer tikka
Enjoy a tex-mex twist with capsicum and mushroom fajitas. Sautéed capsicum and mushrooms with sizzling fajita spices create a zesty and satisfying meal
Capsicum and mushroom fajitas
Layers of crispy capsicum and eggplant slices are baked with marinara sauce and cheese, resulting in a delicious capsicum and eggplant parmesan
Capsicum and eggplant parmesan
Add a fresh twist to your salsa with capsicum and tomato salsa. The bell peppers bring a sweet crunch to this zesty condiment
Capsicum and tomato salsa
