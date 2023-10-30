Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Capsicum recipes to try

Kick things off with a classic - stuffed bell peppers. Filled with a flavorful mixture of rice, vegetables, and ground meat or plant-based proteins, this dish is a crowd-pleaser

Stuffed bell peppers

Swap out the traditional pizza crust for a bell pepper base. Top the bell pepper rings with your favorite pizza ingredients for a low-carb, healthy alternative

Bell pepper pizza

Whip up a quick and colorful capsicum stir-fry. Sauté bell peppers with an assortment of veggies and your choice of protein, tossing it all in a delicious stir-fry sauce

Capsicum stir-fry

A fresh and tangy capsicum salad can be a delightful side dish or a light lunch. Combine bell peppers with tomatoes, cucumbers, and a zesty vinaigrette dressing

 Capsicum salad

For a taste of India, prepare a capsicum curry. This spicy and aromatic dish features bell peppers in a rich tomato-based sauce with a medley of spices

 Capsicum curry

Bell pepper risotto is a creamy and flavorful rice dish featuring bell peppers. The peppers infuse the dish with a delightful smokiness

 Bell pepper risotto

Indulge in the mouth watering flavors of capsicum and paneer Tikka. Marinated paneer and bell peppers are skewered and grilled to perfection

 Capsicum and paneer tikka

Enjoy a tex-mex twist with capsicum and mushroom fajitas. Sautéed capsicum and mushrooms with sizzling fajita spices create a zesty and satisfying meal

Capsicum and mushroom fajitas

Layers of crispy capsicum and eggplant slices are baked with marinara sauce and cheese, resulting in a delicious capsicum and eggplant parmesan

Capsicum and eggplant parmesan

Add a fresh twist to your salsa with capsicum and tomato salsa. The bell peppers bring a sweet crunch to this zesty condiment

Capsicum and tomato salsa

