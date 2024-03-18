Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 18, 2024
Captions for passionate bike lovers
A bad day on a mountain bike always beats a good day in the office
If you want to be happy for a day, if you want to be happy for a year, Marry. If you want to be happy for a lifetime, Ride a Bike
Biker heaven, Free road, Full tank, Full throttle
We need to go on an adventure road trip
Some call it an adventure, We call it life
Every day is a good day for a ride
A traveler should be happy, not perfect
Just start off and then the adventure carries your way
Never twist the throttle with your ego
No hour of life is wasted when it’s spent on two wheels
