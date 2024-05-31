Heading 3

may 31, 2024

Caramel Frappuccino Recipe

- 1 cup strong brewed coffee (cooled)
- 1 cup milk 
- 1/4 cup caramel sauce
- 2 cups ice- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp xanthan gum (optional for smooth texture)
- Whipped cream and extra caramel sauce for topping

Ingredients

Brew 1 cup of strong coffee and let it cool. For a stronger flavor, freeze some of the coffee in ice cube trays to use instead of regular ice cubes

Brew the Coffee

In a blender, add 2 cups of ice or coffee ice cubes. This will keep your frappuccino from getting watered down

Prepare the Blender

Pour 1 cup of milk into the blender. You can use any type of milk such as 2%, almond milk, or half and half for a creamier texture

Add Milk and Caramel

Add 1/4 cup of caramel sauce and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of sugar for extra sweetness

Add Flavorings

Blend the mixture on high until it becomes smooth and creamy. If you want a thicker frappuccino, add more ice; for a thinner consistency, add a bit more milk

Blend Until Smooth

Drizzle caramel sauce inside your glass before pouring the frappuccino to give it a beautiful layered effect

Drizzle Caramel

Pour the blended frappuccino into the prepared glass. Top with whipped cream and an extra drizzle of caramel sauce 

Pour and Top

Optional Add-ins

For a smoother texture, add 1/4 teaspoon of xanthan gum to the blender. This will help keep the frappuccino from separating

Serve immediately with a straw. Enjoy your homemade caramel frappuccino, perfect for any time you crave a sweet, refreshing treat

Serve and Enjoy

