Sanjukta Choudhury
may 31, 2024
Caramel Frappuccino Recipe
- 1 cup strong brewed coffee (cooled)
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup caramel sauce
- 2 cups ice- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp xanthan gum (optional for smooth texture)
- Whipped cream and extra caramel sauce for topping
Ingredients
Brew 1 cup of strong coffee and let it cool. For a stronger flavor, freeze some of the coffee in ice cube trays to use instead of regular ice cubes
Brew the Coffee
In a blender, add 2 cups of ice or coffee ice cubes. This will keep your frappuccino from getting watered down
Prepare the Blender
Pour 1 cup of milk into the blender. You can use any type of milk such as 2%, almond milk, or half and half for a creamier texture
Add Milk and Caramel
Add 1/4 cup of caramel sauce and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of sugar for extra sweetness
Add Flavorings
Blend the mixture on high until it becomes smooth and creamy. If you want a thicker frappuccino, add more ice; for a thinner consistency, add a bit more milk
Blend Until Smooth
Drizzle caramel sauce inside your glass before pouring the frappuccino to give it a beautiful layered effect
Drizzle Caramel
Pour the blended frappuccino into the prepared glass. Top with whipped cream and an extra drizzle of caramel sauce
Pour and Top
Optional Add-ins
For a smoother texture, add 1/4 teaspoon of xanthan gum to the blender. This will help keep the frappuccino from separating
Serve immediately with a straw. Enjoy your homemade caramel frappuccino, perfect for any time you crave a sweet, refreshing treat
Serve and Enjoy
