Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Cashew snacks for healthy munching

They are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, They also contain a variety of vitamins and minerals

Cashews

Here’s some fun twists to spice up your cashews as a healthy snack option

Healthy cashew snacks

They’re made with ghee and flavorful spices like black pepper and cumin powder

Masala cashews

This appetizer contains honey, paprika and kosher salt

Honey roasted cashews

Cashew trail mix

Mix some cashews with other nuts, dried fruits and seeds to make this healthy snack

Cashew energy bites

Blend some cashews with dates, nut butter and other nuts to make these energy bites

This salad is made with cashews, mixed greens, and shredded carrots

Cashew salad

Make granola bars at home using cashews, oats and dry fruits for an easy and healthy snack

Cashew granola bars

Cashew coconut balls

Blend cashews, shredded coconuts, dates and a dash of vanilla to make cashew coconut balls

Season some cashews with chili powder, turmeric and coconut oil. This is the perfect snack to enjoy during cold weather

Turmeric roasted cashews

