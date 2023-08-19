Heading 3
Cashew snacks for healthy munching
They are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, They also contain a variety of vitamins and minerals
Cashews
Here’s some fun twists to spice up your cashews as a healthy snack option
Healthy cashew snacks
They’re made with ghee and flavorful spices like black pepper and cumin powder
Masala cashews
This appetizer contains honey, paprika and kosher salt
Honey roasted cashews
Cashew trail mix
Mix some cashews with other nuts, dried fruits and seeds to make this healthy snack
Cashew energy bites
Blend some cashews with dates, nut butter and other nuts to make these energy bites
This salad is made with cashews, mixed greens, and shredded carrots
Cashew salad
Make granola bars at home using cashews, oats and dry fruits for an easy and healthy snack
Cashew granola bars
Cashew coconut balls
Blend cashews, shredded coconuts, dates and a dash of vanilla to make cashew coconut balls
Season some cashews with chili powder, turmeric and coconut oil. This is the perfect snack to enjoy during cold weather
Turmeric roasted cashews
