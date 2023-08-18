Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 18, 2023

Causes of poor sleep cycle

Image: Pexels

Lack of sleep induces tiredness in the body which takes no time to reflect on the skin

Sleepless 

Our body perspires more when we sleep

Image: Pexels

Perspires

Due to loss of sleep, stress begins to accumulate in the body 

Image: Pexels

Stress

When we sleep, we heal and reduce the impact of damages done throughout the day 

Image: Pexels

Heal

#1

Image: Pexels

Increases signs of ageing

Image: Pexels

#2

Can lead to under eye bags

Decreases collagen production

#3

Image: Pexels

Can cause imbalanced pH levels in the skin

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Insufficient sleep leads to dullness in skin

Image: Pexels

So make sure you get your ZZZs in and boost your skin’s health 

ZZZs

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here