Celeb-approved earrings for a party

LIFESTYLE

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 20, 2021

Elegant drop earrings

A pair of elegant drop earrings from Chopard is all you need to accessorise a glamorous look like Deepika’s

Shaleena Nathani instagram

Studded danglers

To amp up your party-ready look, opt for a pair of studded dangler earrings and you are set for the night!

Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Mini ear cuffs

If you are opting for a side-swept hairdo, a pair of mini ear cuffs studded with precious stones, just like Ananya’s, is the best accessory to round up your look

Ananya Panday instagram

Statement emerald earrings

Talking about precious stones, a pair of statement emerald earrings is what Shilpa Shetty swears by to accentuate her snazzy look

Shilpa Shetty instagram

For something more ethnic, include a pair of statement kundan earrings to match with your drape

Tanya Ghavri instagram 

Kundan earrings

If you are taking a detour from heavy dressing, opt for a set of oxidised silver earrings featuring bird and floral patterns

Oxidised silver earrings

Katrina Kaif instagram

Alia Bhatt’s pearl-embossed chandbali earrings are enough to make a bold statement for a sophisticated festive look

Pearl chandbalis

Ami Patel instagram

Statement pearl dangler earrings can instantly uplift your party-ready look and Madhuri Dixit agrees!

Pearl earrings

Ami Patel instagram

Feminime and minimalist, these studded earrings are perfect for an elegant cocktail look

Studded earrings

Anushka Sharma instagram

Round big hoops are always a celeb-approved way to enhance any type of festive look and these ones serve as proof!

Hoops

Image credits: Sasha Jairam

