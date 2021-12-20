Celeb-approved earrings for a party
LIFESTYLE
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 20, 2021
Elegant drop earrings
A pair of elegant drop earrings from Chopard is all you need to accessorise a glamorous look like Deepika’s
Shaleena Nathani instagram
Studded danglers
To amp up your party-ready look, opt for a pair of studded dangler earrings and you are set for the night!
Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Mini ear cuffs
If you are opting for a side-swept hairdo, a pair of mini ear cuffs studded with precious stones, just like Ananya’s, is the best accessory to round up your look
Ananya Panday instagram
Statement emerald earrings
Talking about precious stones, a pair of statement emerald earrings is what Shilpa Shetty swears by to accentuate her snazzy look
Shilpa Shetty instagram
For something more ethnic, include a pair of statement kundan earrings to match with your drape
Tanya Ghavri instagram
Kundan earrings
If you are taking a detour from heavy dressing, opt for a set of oxidised silver earrings featuring bird and floral patterns
Oxidised silver earrings
Katrina Kaif instagram
Alia Bhatt’s pearl-embossed chandbali earrings are enough to make a bold statement for a sophisticated festive look
Pearl chandbalis
Ami Patel instagram
Statement pearl dangler earrings can instantly uplift your party-ready look and Madhuri Dixit agrees!
Pearl earrings
Ami Patel instagram
Feminime and minimalist, these studded earrings are perfect for an elegant cocktail look
Studded earrings
Anushka Sharma instagram
Round big hoops are always a celeb-approved way to enhance any type of festive look and these ones serve as proof!
Hoops
Image credits: Sasha Jairam
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Boldest red carpet looks of 2021