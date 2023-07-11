Heading 3
Celeb-favorite cheat meals
Fans look up to Katrina Kaif as a fitness role model! Her cheat meals are healthy as well. She loves South Indian meals, especially idli sambhar
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Bollywood diva is very particular about her fitness! But she loves her brownies and Hyderabadi Biryani
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Croissant, a French delicacy, satisfies Sara Ali Khan’s sweet tooth! Burgers and french fries are also a part of her cheat meal
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
A slice of cheesecake and a juicy burger is Varun Dhawan’s idea of a perfect cheat meal
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Do you know that every Sunday is Tiger Shroff’s cheat day? Pizza, burgers, vada pav, and ice-creams make up the menu
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Some Maharashtrian delicacies for a cheat meal? Absolutely! Shraddha Kapoor devours rava fried fish and vada pav
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty is a fitness icon! She has a sweet tooth and enjoys Rasmalai and Malpuas on her cheat days
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is a true foodie who prefers homemade aloo parathas and delicious pav bhaji as his go-to cheat meals
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra likes to eat in proportion. His cheat meal consists of jalebi, halwa puri, and Kaale Chane
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Kartik Aaryan’s love for burgers is unmissable! He prefers eating vegetarian burgers over anything on his cheat days
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
