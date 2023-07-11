Heading 3

JULY 11, 2023

Celeb-favorite cheat meals 

Fans look up to Katrina Kaif as a fitness role model! Her cheat meals are healthy as well. She loves South Indian meals, especially idli sambhar 

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Bollywood diva is very particular about her fitness! But she loves her brownies and Hyderabadi Biryani

 Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

Croissant, a French delicacy, satisfies Sara Ali Khan’s sweet tooth! Burgers and french fries are also a part of her cheat meal 

 Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

A slice of cheesecake and a juicy burger is Varun Dhawan’s idea of a perfect cheat meal 

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

Do you know that every Sunday is Tiger Shroff’s cheat day? Pizza, burgers, vada pav, and ice-creams make up the menu 

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

Some Maharashtrian delicacies for a cheat meal? Absolutely! Shraddha Kapoor devours rava fried fish and vada pav

Shraddha Kapoor 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness icon! She has a sweet tooth and enjoys Rasmalai and Malpuas on her cheat days 

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal is a true foodie who prefers homemade aloo parathas and delicious pav bhaji as his go-to cheat meals

Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra likes to eat in proportion. His cheat meal consists of jalebi, halwa puri, and Kaale Chane 

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram 

Kartik Aaryan’s love for burgers is unmissable! He prefers eating vegetarian burgers over anything on his cheat days 

Kartik Aaryan 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

