Celeb-inspired party dresses

                  pinkvilla 

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara aced the Diwali party look in a silver sequin embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra and completed the look with a diamond choker

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress wore a gorgeous high-neck bodycon dress Yousef Al Jasmi with a sleek bun and statement jewelry

Ananya Panday 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora dazzled in an ivory Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, that she styled with a necklace and an oyster shell purse

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

The diva looked stunning in a glittery floor-length bodycon dress that showed off her stunning curves

Malaika Arora 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Rashmika kept her look simple and elegant with an ivory saree with embroidered borders and a beige blouse

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked smoking hot as she showed off her toned waist in a pink-hued saree with a silver bedazzled blouse by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Disha Patani 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The Bedhadak actress sure does know how to make heads turn as she poses in a white shimmery strapless mini dress

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress sported a golden shimmery mini strappy dress by Azotiique and styled it with bronze makeup and subtle waves

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana wore a golden-hued saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra and accessorized it with studs for a Diva look

Suhana Khan 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi was all about glitz and glam wearing a silver shimmer saree styled with diamond earrings and smokey eyes

Janhvi Kapoor 

