Celeb-inspired party dresses

Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 23, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara aced the Diwali party look in a silver sequin embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra and completed the look with a diamond choker
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress wore a gorgeous high-neck bodycon dress Yousef Al Jasmi with a sleek bun and statement jewelry
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora dazzled in an ivory Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, that she styled with a necklace and an oyster shell purse
Nora Fatehi
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva looked stunning in a glittery floor-length bodycon dress that showed off her stunning curves
Malaika Arora
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Rashmika kept her look simple and elegant with an ivory saree with embroidered borders and a beige blouse
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked smoking hot as she showed off her toned waist in a pink-hued saree with a silver bedazzled blouse by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Disha Patani
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress sure does know how to make heads turn as she poses in a white shimmery strapless mini dress
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress sported a golden shimmery mini strappy dress by Azotiique and styled it with bronze makeup and subtle waves
Pooja Hegde
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana wore a golden-hued saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra and accessorized it with studs for a Diva look
Suhana Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was all about glitz and glam wearing a silver shimmer saree styled with diamond earrings and smokey eyes
Janhvi Kapoor
