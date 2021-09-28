sept 28, 2021
Celeb secret to get rid of puffy eyes
Skincare is the topmost priority for Alia. The actress carries her travelling skincare kit all the time. She is extremely particular about her skincare regime
Alia Bhatt
After massaging her face with a facial roller in the morning, Alia applies eye cream under her eyes that helps with dark circles and treats puffiness
Before she faces the camera, Alia also uses caffeine solution drops to help reduce the puffiness under her eyes every morning
Alia also massively relies on sheet masks. She enjoys hydrating and rejuvenating sheet masks once in a while that add a natural plump and radiance to her skin
Sonam always carries a hydrating eye cream when she is travelling. She doesn’t miss out on this step of her skincare regime
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Apart from using an eye cream to fix the exhaustion and puffiness under her eyes, Sonam is also a pro at eye makeup and is great at concealing her puffiness and dark circles
On the contrary, Katrina believes in much more natural methods like ice, for treating under eye puffiness and dark circles
Katrina Kaif
She dabs ice under her eyes to treat dark circles and puffiness. And on lazy mornings, dunks her face in a bowl of ice to re-energise her skin
Katrina also believes in exercising right and so do Alia and Sonam. They also sleep well, which leads to a happy and glowing skin apart from a healthy body
Apart from exercising, the three divas also believe in drinking lots of water and keep the skin hydrated from within as well
