Celeb secret to get rid of puffy eyes 

Skincare is the topmost priority for Alia. The actress carries her travelling skincare kit all the time. She is extremely particular about her skincare regime

Alia Bhatt

After massaging her face with a facial roller in the morning, Alia applies eye cream under her eyes that helps with dark circles and treats puffiness

Before she faces the camera, Alia also uses caffeine solution drops to help reduce the puffiness under her eyes every morning

Alia also massively relies on sheet masks. She enjoys hydrating and rejuvenating sheet masks once in a while that add a natural plump and radiance to her skin

Sonam always carries a hydrating eye cream when she is travelling. She doesn’t miss out on this step of her skincare regime

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Apart from using an eye cream to fix the exhaustion and puffiness under her eyes, Sonam is also a pro at eye makeup and is great at concealing her puffiness and dark circles

On the contrary, Katrina believes in much more natural methods like ice, for treating under eye puffiness and dark circles

Katrina Kaif 

She dabs ice under her eyes to treat dark circles and puffiness. And on lazy mornings, dunks her face in a bowl of ice to re-energise her skin

Katrina also believes in exercising right and so do Alia and Sonam. They also sleep well, which leads to a happy and glowing skin apart from a healthy body

Apart from exercising, the three divas also believe in drinking lots of water and keep the skin hydrated from within as well
