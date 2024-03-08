Heading 3
March 08, 2024
Celebrate International women’s day at work
Bring all the office women together by hosting a women’s day lunch and let them have a great time together
Host Women’s Day lunch
Image: freepik
Include everyone in the activity and ask them to express their thoughts for all the women out there and say thank you for whatever they did for them
Prepare a thank you video
Image: freepik
Decorate a wall of your office showcasing the significant achievements of the women in the office
Wall of fame
Image: freepik
Motivate the women in your office by rewarding them with different categories like best team player, or dedicated employee
Women’s Day awards
Image: freepik
Host a self-defence workshop in the office to empower women and teach them some basic skills for some tough situations
Image: freepik
Empower women
Invite successful women entrepreneurs, CEOs, dancers, and more to share their experiences and journey
Invite successful women
Image: freepik
The organization can choose a charity drive that supports and raises awareness for women's education, or health
Support charity
Image: freepik
Create special women’s day t-shirts and distribute them in the office, you can also add different women-centric slogans to it
Wear Women’s Day t-shirts
Image: freepik
Photobooth
Image: freepik
You can set up a photo booth in the office and encourage women to click photos and share them on social media expressing their thoughts on Women’s Day
As the color purple is associated with International Women’s Day, you can ask all the women employees to wear purple
Wear purple
Image: freepik
