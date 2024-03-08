Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

Celebrate International women’s day at work

Bring all the office women together by hosting a women’s day lunch and let them have a great time together

Host Women’s Day lunch

Image: freepik

Include everyone in the activity and ask them to express their thoughts for all the women out there and say thank you for whatever they did for them

Prepare a thank you video

Image: freepik

Decorate a wall of your office showcasing the significant achievements of the women in the office 

Wall of fame

Image: freepik

Motivate the women in your office by rewarding them with different categories like  best team player, or dedicated employee

Women’s Day awards

Image: freepik

Host a self-defence workshop in the office to empower women and teach them some basic skills for some tough situations

Image: freepik

Empower women

Invite successful women entrepreneurs, CEOs, dancers, and more to share their experiences and journey

Invite successful women

Image: freepik

The organization can choose a charity drive that supports and raises awareness for women's education, or health

Support charity

Image: freepik

Create special women’s day t-shirts and distribute them in the office, you can also add different women-centric slogans to it

Wear Women’s Day t-shirts

Image: freepik

Photobooth

Image: freepik

You can set up a photo booth in the office and encourage women to click photos and share them on social media expressing their thoughts on Women’s Day

As the color purple is associated with International Women’s Day, you can ask all the women employees to wear purple

Wear purple

Image: freepik

