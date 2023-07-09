Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiacs
JUly 09, 2023
Celebrities who are Cancerians
The former Indian international cricketer was born on 12th December
Yuvraj Singh
Image: Yuvraj Singh's instagram
The Bollywood actress is a Cancerian and was born on 16th July 1983
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif's instagram
The Miss World 2002 pageant winner was born on 18th July, 1902
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's instagram
The 'padmaavat' actor is a Cancerian who was born on the 6th of July
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's instagram
The godfather of the Indian cricket team was born on 8th of July
Sourav Ganguly
Image: Sourav Ganguly's instagram
The Hindi actor was born on 26th June, 1985 and is a Cancerian
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor's instagram
M S Dhoni also called 'Captain cool' was born on the 7th of July and is a Cancerian
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Image: M S Dhoni's instagram
Evelyn Sharma
Image: Evelyn Sharma's instagram
The actress is known for her role 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' as Lara. She was born on the 12th of July
Bhumi Pednekar is a stellar actor who was born on July 18th
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar's instagram
The famous Kollywood actor was born on 22nd June 1974
Thalapathy Vijay
Image: Actor Vijay's instagram
