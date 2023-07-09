Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Zodiacs

JUly 09, 2023

Celebrities who are Cancerians

The former Indian international cricketer was born on 12th December 

Yuvraj Singh

 Image:  Yuvraj Singh's instagram

The Bollywood actress is a Cancerian and was born on 16th July 1983

Katrina Kaif

 Image:  Katrina Kaif's instagram

The Miss World 2002 pageant winner was born on 18th July, 1902

Priyanka Chopra

 Image:  Priyanka Chopra's instagram

The 'padmaavat' actor is a Cancerian who was born on the 6th of July

Ranveer Singh

 Image:  Ranveer Singh's instagram

The godfather of the Indian cricket team was born on 8th of July

Sourav Ganguly

 Image:  Sourav Ganguly's instagram

The Hindi actor was born on 26th June, 1985 and is a Cancerian

Arjun Kapoor

 Image:  Arjun Kapoor's instagram

M S Dhoni also called 'Captain cool' was born on the 7th of July and is a Cancerian

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 Image:  M S Dhoni's instagram

Evelyn Sharma

 Image:  Evelyn Sharma's instagram

The actress is known for her role 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' as Lara. She was born on the 12th of July

Bhumi Pednekar is a stellar actor who was born on July 18th

Bhumi Pednekar

 Image:  Bhumi Pednekar's instagram

The famous Kollywood actor was born on 22nd June 1974

Thalapathy Vijay

 Image:  Actor Vijay's instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here