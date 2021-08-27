Celebs and their literary love

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one actress who has achieved international success. She recently published her memoir, ‘Unfinished’, which is a compilation of her own writings, tales and observations
Ishaan Khatter, the Sunshine Boy, frequently shares his thoughts on social media. His musings sparkle with purity
Emraan Hashmi's book, ‘Kiss of Life’, is based on his son's Cancer battle. His son was declared Cancer-free after a five-year battle
Ayushmann Khurrana, the multi-talented actor, has an undying love for poetries and his writings are popular on social media. "Poetry just comes to me," the actor says
Anupam Kher is also a published author with a few books under his belt. His most recent publication was titled ‘Your Best Day Is Today!’
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child,a boy named Jeh, in February this year. She published her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’, which she described as "Like her third kid."
Siddhant Chaturvedi frequently shares his thoughts in the form of poems. His writings seem heartfelt and he refers to them as 'my notes'
Twinkle Khanna is a fantastic author, who has published several best-selling books. Her most recent book, 'Pyjamas are Forgiving,' was released in 2018
Naseeruddin Shah, an exemplary actor, launched his book‘And Then One Day: A Mermoir’, which spans his incredible journey. It received a lot of praise
Saqib Saleem recently began sharing his poems on social media and has earned a lot of appreciation. The actor said that the lockdown provided him the opportunity to be alone with himself and his notepad