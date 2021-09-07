sepptember 07, 2021
Celebs and their travel diaries
The Rockstar actress, Nargis Fakhri, travelled to Italy with her lover Justin Santos for a holiday. She posted a cute image from her vacation
Madhuri Dixit flew to the Maldives with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, and their two boys earlier this year. Some nice memories from the vacation have been shared by the family
Parineeti Chopra posted some beautiful pictures from her getaway in Turkey, where she has been since March
Swara Bhaskar chooses the jewel of India, 'Goa', for her vacation and she looks extremely happy as she is caught in the moment while jumping in the sky
The 'Dhadak' actress, Janhvi Kapoor, looks incredibly gorgeous as she poses for a picture in the crystal clear seas of the Maldives
Actress, Sara Ali Khan, recently visited Ladakh. She looks completely stunned by the magnificence of the place
Tapsee Pannu recently travelled to Russia and shared a photo of herself in which she looks adorable wearing a saree in a faraway land
Mouni Roy shared a series of photos from her vacation to Europe, in which she looks voguish while wandering the streets
Arjun Rampal posted a few photos from his vacation to Budapest with his better half and munchkin while filming his forthcoming flick, Dhaakad
Actress, Chitrangda Singh poses with her furry friends during a trip to Pahalgam, and the picture seems lovely
