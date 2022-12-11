Heading 3

Celeb’s makeup
tips for a glowing skin

DEC 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi 

If you want your skin to look hydrated with a long-lasting glow like Nora’s, all you need to do is apply moisturizer over your face before applying makeup

Image: Kriti Sanon

Apply a weightless foundation, BB, or CC cream as it will blend easily on the skin and cover any imperfections as says Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor for a subtle glow, adds a few drops of liquid shimmer to her foundation

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram 

Taapseee Pannu hides any blemishes with a concealer that perfectly matches her skin tone

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha accentuates the outer corners of her eyes and below the cheekbones with a glossy bronzer for a vibrant, healthy glow

Sonakshi Sinha 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

Bhumi achieves a radiant look in no time with a hint of rouge on her cheeks

Bhumi Pednekar 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti goes for a creamy highlighter for a beautiful, dewy glow that makes her skin look radiant

Kriti Kharbanda 

Image: Sara Ali Khan 

Sara enhances her eyes with mascara that shapes her lashes and adds definition for an eye-catching look

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara opts for lipstick in subtle shades such as nude and soft pink as it enhances her natural beauty

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

To top off her makeup look, Shraddha relies on a makeup setting spray to ensure her skin looks flawless and her glow lasts all day long

Shraddha Kapoor 

