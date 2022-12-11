Celeb’s makeup
tips for a glowing skin
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
If you want your skin to look hydrated with a long-lasting glow like Nora’s, all you need to do is apply moisturizer over your face before applying makeup
Image: Kriti Sanon
Apply a weightless foundation, BB, or CC cream as it will blend easily on the skin and cover any imperfections as says Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor for a subtle glow, adds a few drops of liquid shimmer to her foundation
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapseee Pannu hides any blemishes with a concealer that perfectly matches her skin tone
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha accentuates the outer corners of her eyes and below the cheekbones with a glossy bronzer for a vibrant, healthy glow
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi achieves a radiant look in no time with a hint of rouge on her cheeks
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti goes for a creamy highlighter for a beautiful, dewy glow that makes her skin look radiant
Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Sara Ali Khan
Sara enhances her eyes with mascara that shapes her lashes and adds definition for an eye-catching look
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara opts for lipstick in subtle shades such as nude and soft pink as it enhances her natural beauty
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
To top off her makeup look, Shraddha relies on a makeup setting spray to ensure her skin looks flawless and her glow lasts all day long
Shraddha Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.