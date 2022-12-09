Heading 3

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Celeb’s secret
for a flawless skin

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Get Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glowing complexion with her secret weapon - a hydrating cucumber face pack, that will leave your skin feeling fresh and luminous

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma believes in taking a holistic approach to skincare, which is why she swears by her neem face pack! 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez keeps her skin looking healthy and radiant by applying a yogurt-honey face mask on a regular basis

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret to glowing skin? A nourishing homemade pack of sandalwood, turmeric powder, vitamin E, and milk

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's timeless beauty secret? Get your beauty sleep! Enjoy a youthful glow and keep fine lines and wrinkles away

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Get Malaika Arora's enviable glow with her secret weapon: aloe gel! This natural ingredient helps keep her skin looking youthful and radiant

Malaika Arora

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Need a quick beauty boost? Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by her yogurt, turmeric, and oats face mask for glowing, radiant skin!

Priyanak Chopra Jonas 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt uses ice cubes to maintain her gorgeous complexion, ensuring her skin stays radiant and youthful!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her signature glowing complexion, Katrina Kaif follows a classic skincare routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja swears by her secret to a flawless complexion: chugging litres of water to flush out toxins!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

