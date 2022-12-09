pinkvilla
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Get Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glowing complexion with her secret weapon - a hydrating cucumber face pack, that will leave your skin feeling fresh and luminous
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma believes in taking a holistic approach to skincare, which is why she swears by her neem face pack!
Anushka Sharma
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez keeps her skin looking healthy and radiant by applying a yogurt-honey face mask on a regular basis
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan's secret to glowing skin? A nourishing homemade pack of sandalwood, turmeric powder, vitamin E, and milk
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit's timeless beauty secret? Get your beauty sleep! Enjoy a youthful glow and keep fine lines and wrinkles away
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Get Malaika Arora's enviable glow with her secret weapon: aloe gel! This natural ingredient helps keep her skin looking youthful and radiant
Malaika Arora
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Need a quick beauty boost? Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by her yogurt, turmeric, and oats face mask for glowing, radiant skin!
Priyanak Chopra Jonas
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt uses ice cubes to maintain her gorgeous complexion, ensuring her skin stays radiant and youthful!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her signature glowing complexion, Katrina Kaif follows a classic skincare routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja swears by her secret to a flawless complexion: chugging litres of water to flush out toxins!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
