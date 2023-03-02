MAR 02, 2023
Celebs' Secrets For Wrinkle Free Skin
Aishwarya prefers natural remedies rather than cosmetic procedures. She uses a freshly crushed cucumber mask on her face which rejuvenates her skin. She also uses yogurt which has excellent moisturizing effects
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Natural Remedies From Aishwarya Rai
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Actress uses a mixture of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water on her face. After leaving it on her face for about 15 to 20 minutes, she rubs it gently and washes it off with water
Priyanka Chopra’s Cream Glam
Deepika prefers to take a body massage with coconut oil every week to relax her body. A relaxed and stress-free body automatically keeps wrinkles and other signs of aging in check
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s Spa Session
Bebo mixes almond oil with curd to use as an extra nourishing and moisturizing face pack
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor’s Almond Oil Secret
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Hydrate Like Kriti Sanon
Kriti loves drinking detoxifying green drinks made with fresh vegetables
Alia makes sure that she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s Inner Beauty
Jacqueline’s natural ingredients include a face pack made of yogurt and honey. It helps to get a radiant and younger-looking skin
Image: Jacqueline Fernandes Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez And Her Honey
Sonam Kapoor drinks coconut water every 2 to 3 hours to maintain her skin’s glow from within and uses milk as an astringent
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Natural Glow Of Sonam Kapoor
Actress’ favorite face pack consists of milk, honey, papaya, and banana
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma’s Fruity Skincare
She uses a mix of Johnson’s baby oil, olive oil, and bio-oil to massage her face at night time
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Night-Time Beauty Of Shilpa Shetty
