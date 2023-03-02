MAR 02, 2023

Heading 3

Celebs' Secrets For Wrinkle Free Skin

Aishwarya prefers natural remedies rather than cosmetic procedures. She uses a freshly crushed cucumber mask on her face which rejuvenates her skin. She also uses yogurt which has excellent moisturizing effects

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Natural Remedies From Aishwarya Rai

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Actress uses a mixture of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water on her face. After leaving it on her face for about 15 to 20 minutes, she rubs it gently and washes it off with water 

Priyanka Chopra’s Cream Glam

Deepika prefers to take a body massage with coconut oil every week to relax her body. A relaxed and stress-free body automatically keeps wrinkles and other signs of aging in check

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone’s Spa Session 

Bebo mixes almond oil with curd to use as an extra nourishing and moisturizing face pack

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor’s Almond Oil Secret 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Hydrate Like Kriti Sanon

Kriti loves drinking detoxifying green drinks made with fresh vegetables

Alia makes sure that she drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated. 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s Inner Beauty

Jacqueline’s natural ingredients include a face pack made of yogurt and honey. It helps to get a radiant and younger-looking skin

Image: Jacqueline Fernandes Instagram 

Jacqueline Fernandez And Her Honey

Sonam Kapoor drinks coconut water every 2 to 3 hours to maintain her skin’s glow from within and uses milk as an astringent

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Natural Glow Of Sonam Kapoor 

Actress’ favorite face pack consists of milk, honey, papaya, and banana

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma’s Fruity Skincare

She uses a mix of Johnson’s baby oil, olive oil, and bio-oil to massage her face at night time 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram 

Night-Time Beauty Of Shilpa Shetty 

