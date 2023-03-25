MAR 25, 2023
Celebs to follow for gym motivation
Sara Ali Khan regularly posts her gym time on socials. She is the perfect example of how to maintain that picture-perfect body
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
He has an unmatchable body thanks to his daily workouts! Follow him for some solid gymming motivation
Hrithik Roshan
We cannot talk about fitness without mentioning Disha Patani. From deadlifts to martial arts, she uploads everything on her social media
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani
The actress religiously hits the gym and has a lot of workout tips. You can check her amazing transformation post
Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff has a ripped physique because of his rigid diet plan and a rigorous gym routine
Pilates, Yoga, rope-training, with a bit of lifting, Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to become a fitness icon
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
She is one of Bollywood’s fittest divas. You can follow her workout routine on her social media
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Sanya Malhotra’s social media is full of dance and fitness-related videos. Follow her for fitness motivation
Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Sanya Malhotra
Katrina Kaif’s workout routine which includes running, cycling and weight training has lead to the diva’s fit body
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Shilpa Shetty has been a fitness icon for more than a decade now. Her Instagram is filled with Yoga videos, have a look!
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
