Arjun Gupta

 Lifestyle

MAR 25, 2023

Celebs to follow for gym motivation

Sara Ali Khan regularly posts her gym time on socials. She is the perfect example of how to maintain that picture-perfect body

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

He has an unmatchable body thanks to his daily workouts! Follow him for some solid gymming motivation

Hrithik Roshan

We cannot talk about fitness without mentioning Disha Patani. From deadlifts to martial arts, she uploads everything on her social media

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani

The actress religiously hits the gym and has a lot of workout tips. You can check her amazing transformation post

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff 

Tiger Shroff has a ripped physique because of his rigid diet plan and a rigorous gym routine

Pilates, Yoga, rope-training, with a bit of lifting, Janhvi Kapoor is on her way to become a fitness icon

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

She is one of Bollywood’s fittest divas. You can follow her workout routine on her social media

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Sanya Malhotra’s social media is full of dance and fitness-related videos. Follow her for fitness motivation

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

Katrina Kaif’s workout routine which includes running, cycling and weight training has lead to the diva’s fit body

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Shilpa Shetty has been a fitness icon for more than a decade now. Her Instagram is filled with Yoga videos, have a look!

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

