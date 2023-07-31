Heading 3

 Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 31, 2023

Celebs who dealt with PCOS 

PCOS is an acronym for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It is an amalgamation of genetic and environmental factors 

 PCOS 

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram 

Bebo made a lot of lifestyle changes after she was diagnosed with PCOS! Adequate sleep, stress management, regular exercise, and a balanced diet are her mantra 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Sara had been vocal about her love for pizzas! But she realized that she needed to make extreme lifestyle changes to feel fit and combat the health condition 

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

The entrepreneur consumes homemade food, does early morning workouts regularly, and practices yoga to battle PCOS 

Masaba Gupta 

Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram 

 Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram 

 The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress revealed that stress had been a major contributing factor to her PCOS. Yoga has helped her cope with the same

Image: Alaya F’s Instagram 

Alaya F

The Freddy actress has been transparent regarding her struggle with PCOS. She emphasized the importance of feeling fit from within 

Shruti Haasan mentioned that PCOS gave her a tough time but an optimistic outlook is paramount

Shruti Haasan 

Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram 

Taapsee Pannu disclosed that her school and college years were painful owing to PCOS! But yoga helped her recover 

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Himanshi Khurana 

Image: Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram 

Himanshi Khurana is an actress and singer who is known for her works in Punjabi cinema. The model also suffers from PCOS 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram 

Most of the above actresses have dealt with body image issues but making lifestyle changes and exercising regularly have helped them deal with PCOD 

Body Image 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here