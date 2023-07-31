Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
Celebs who dealt with PCOS
PCOS is an acronym for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It is an amalgamation of genetic and environmental factors
PCOS
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
Bebo made a lot of lifestyle changes after she was diagnosed with PCOS! Adequate sleep, stress management, regular exercise, and a balanced diet are her mantra
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sara had been vocal about her love for pizzas! But she realized that she needed to make extreme lifestyle changes to feel fit and combat the health condition
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The entrepreneur consumes homemade food, does early morning workouts regularly, and practices yoga to battle PCOS
Masaba Gupta
Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress revealed that stress had been a major contributing factor to her PCOS. Yoga has helped her cope with the same
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya F
The Freddy actress has been transparent regarding her struggle with PCOS. She emphasized the importance of feeling fit from within
Shruti Haasan mentioned that PCOS gave her a tough time but an optimistic outlook is paramount
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan’s Instagram
Taapsee Pannu disclosed that her school and college years were painful owing to PCOS! But yoga helped her recover
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Himanshi Khurana
Image: Himanshi Khurana’s Instagram
Himanshi Khurana is an actress and singer who is known for her works in Punjabi cinema. The model also suffers from PCOS
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Most of the above actresses have dealt with body image issues but making lifestyle changes and exercising regularly have helped them deal with PCOD
Body Image
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.