MAR 03, 2023

Celebs Who Follow Korean Skincare Regime
Aishwarya follows a Korean skincare routine as she uses a freshly crushed cucumber mask on her face which rejuvenates her skin
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty uses face mask and oil massages her face
Shilpa Shetty
Sonakshi Sinha uses aloe vera cleanser to get rid of dark spots and then she uses a moisturizer
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Karisma swears by a mix of almond oil and yogurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline uses a face pack made of yogurt and honey along with toner and moisturizer
Madhuri’s morning routine includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer and SPF
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Bebo mixes almond oil with curd to use as an extra nourishing and moisturizing face pack
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Deepika Padukone uses an oil-based cleanser which is one of the important rules of Korean skincare regime and then she uses moisturizer
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika padukone
Along with moisturizer and toner, actress uses a mixture of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water on her face
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Anushka uses a fruity facepack along with toner, moisturizer and eye cream
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
