Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty 

MAR 03, 2023

Celebs Who Follow Korean Skincare Regime

Aishwarya follows a Korean skincare routine as she uses a freshly crushed cucumber mask on her face which rejuvenates her skin 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty uses face mask and oil massages her face

Shilpa Shetty

Sonakshi Sinha uses aloe vera cleanser to get rid of dark spots and then she uses a moisturizer 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha

Karisma swears by a mix of almond oil and yogurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 


Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline uses a face pack made of yogurt and honey along with toner and moisturizer 

Madhuri’s morning routine includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer and SPF

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Bebo mixes almond oil with curd to use as an extra nourishing and moisturizing face pack

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor

Deepika Padukone uses an oil-based cleanser which is one of the important rules of Korean skincare regime and then she uses moisturizer 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika padukone

Along with moisturizer and toner, actress uses a mixture of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt and rose water on her face 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Anushka uses a fruity facepack along with toner, moisturizer and eye cream 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here