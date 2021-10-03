Celebs who turned
vegan or vegetarian
Oct
03 2021
Anushka Sharma became a vegetarian. The actress stated that becoming a vegetarian was one of the best decisions she has ever made
Shahid Kapoor became a vegetarian after reading the book Life Is Fair by Brian Hines over a decade ago
Jacqueline Fernandez has been eating vegan for a few years now due to her concern for wildlife, which drove her to become a vegan
Alia Bhatt claimed she switched to a vegetarian diet to keep healthy. She avoided non-veg for a while owing to the heat
Bhumi Pednekar, an outspoken proponent for environmental conservation, has become a vegetarian. She said that it was difficult to break the habit
After years of being a non-vegetarian, Genelia Deshmukh adopted a plant-based, vegan diet. The actress stated that she feels less cruel to animals now
In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor turned vegetarian owing to her concern about nature and wildlife. The actress said it made her fitter and happier
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave up eating meat a few years ago but she recently became vegan. The actress gave up meat and dairy products to improve her health
For more updates on Bollywood and lifestyle, follow Pinkvilla