Celebs who turned
vegan or vegetarian


Oct
03 2021

Anushka Sharma became a vegetarian. The actress stated that becoming a vegetarian was one of the best decisions she has ever made

Shahid Kapoor became a vegetarian after reading the book Life Is Fair by Brian Hines over a decade ago

Jacqueline Fernandez has been eating vegan for a few years now due to her concern for wildlife, which drove her to become a vegan

Alia Bhatt claimed she switched to a vegetarian diet to keep healthy. She avoided non-veg for a while owing to the heat

Bhumi Pednekar, an outspoken proponent for environmental conservation, has become a vegetarian. She said that it was difficult to break the habit

After years of being a non-vegetarian, Genelia Deshmukh adopted a plant-based, vegan diet. The actress stated that she feels less cruel to animals now

In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor turned vegetarian owing to her concern about nature and wildlife. The actress said it made her fitter and happier

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave up eating meat a few years ago but she recently became vegan. The actress gave up meat and dairy products to improve her health

