MAR 03, 2023
Celebs who started their own venture
She launched a line of luxury skincare products which includes sunscreen and moisturizer for now.
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone’s 82°E
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
She launched her haircare label, which includes shampoos, hair oils, conditioners and dry shampoo
Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly
She launched a set of stick-on nails, available in all sizes, colours and shapes.
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi Sihna’s SoEzi
From nail paints to sheet masks, Masaba launched a wide range of beauty products under her line LoveChild.
Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
Masaba Gupta’s LoveChild
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-mamma
A conscious clothing line which caters to kids and pregnant women. It is a sustainable and environment-friendly brand.
She turned her passion for make-up into a business venture and launched her make up line which targets women of all ages.
Image- Kay Beauty’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty
The brand provides activewear, sports-related clothing and accessories.
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan’s HRX
Being a successful designer, Manish Malhotra has now started his makeup line.
Image- Manish Malhotra Beauty’s Instagram
Manish Malhotra’s MyGlamm
Targets audiences with brown skin and is made of eco-friendly ingredients.
Image- Brown Skin Beauty’s Instagram
Anusha Dandekar’s Brown Skin
How can we forget the OG? He started this brand to raise money for education and healthcare for the economically backward section of the society.
Image- Being Human’s Instagram
Salman Khan’s Being Human
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.