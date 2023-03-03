Heading 3

MAR 03, 2023

Celebs who started their own venture

She launched a line of luxury skincare products which includes sunscreen and moisturizer for now.

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

She launched her haircare label, which includes shampoos, hair oils, conditioners and dry shampoo 

Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly

She launched a set of stick-on nails, available in all sizes, colours and shapes.

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi Sihna’s SoEzi

From nail paints to sheet masks, Masaba launched a wide range of beauty products under her line LoveChild.

Image- Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

Masaba Gupta’s LoveChild

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-mamma

A conscious clothing line which caters to kids and pregnant women. It is a sustainable and environment-friendly brand.

She turned her passion for make-up into a business venture and launched her make up line which targets women of all ages.

Image- Kay Beauty’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty 

The brand provides activewear, sports-related clothing and accessories.

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan’s HRX

Being a successful designer, Manish Malhotra has now started his makeup line.

Image- Manish Malhotra Beauty’s Instagram

Manish Malhotra’s MyGlamm

Targets audiences with brown skin and is made of eco-friendly ingredients.

Image- Brown Skin Beauty’s Instagram

Anusha Dandekar’s Brown Skin

How can we forget the OG? He started this brand to raise money for education and healthcare for the economically backward section of the society.

Image- Being Human’s Instagram

Salman Khan’s Being Human

