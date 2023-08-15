Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 15, 2023

Characteristics of a bad friend 

Image: Pexels

If your friend does not empathize with your issues or makes fun of them, you must critically evaluate your bond 

No Empathy 

If your friend is trying to pull you back from exploring new things and being the best version of yourself, they are bringing negativity and toxicity to your life

Image: Pexels

Negativity 

If you trust your friend with some valuable information and they reveal it to others, the foundation of your friendship is not correct 

Image: Pexels

 Broken Trust

If you feel that you are the only one making efforts to protect your bond, try to confront them. If they accuse you or belittle you, you deserve better 

Image: Pexels

One-sided Relationship

Jealousy 

Image: Pexels

A true friend is happy with their friend’s success and happiness. But if your friend feels envious of you, they may not be the friend you wish for 

Image: Pexels

Manipulation 

If you notice regular patterns where your friend tries to manipulate you in a way that hurts you, steer clear of such friends 

Respect and understanding are at the core of a true friendship. If your bond lacks these, you need to take some action 

Respect 

Image: Pexels 

If your friend is involving you in unnecessary drama and they are not being considerate of your space, ignore them 

Drama 

Image: Pexels 

Self-centeredness 

Image: Pexels

If you feel that your friend neglects your opinion and prioritizes themselves in every situation, things need to change

Image: Pexels

If your friend approaches you only for their needs and neglects you when you need them, they are a bad friend 

Conditional Friendship 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here