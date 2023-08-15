Heading 3
Characteristics of a bad friend
If your friend does not empathize with your issues or makes fun of them, you must critically evaluate your bond
No Empathy
If your friend is trying to pull you back from exploring new things and being the best version of yourself, they are bringing negativity and toxicity to your life
Negativity
If you trust your friend with some valuable information and they reveal it to others, the foundation of your friendship is not correct
Broken Trust
If you feel that you are the only one making efforts to protect your bond, try to confront them. If they accuse you or belittle you, you deserve better
One-sided Relationship
Jealousy
A true friend is happy with their friend’s success and happiness. But if your friend feels envious of you, they may not be the friend you wish for
Manipulation
If you notice regular patterns where your friend tries to manipulate you in a way that hurts you, steer clear of such friends
Respect and understanding are at the core of a true friendship. If your bond lacks these, you need to take some action
Respect
If your friend is involving you in unnecessary drama and they are not being considerate of your space, ignore them
Drama
Self-centeredness
If you feel that your friend neglects your opinion and prioritizes themselves in every situation, things need to change
If your friend approaches you only for their needs and neglects you when you need them, they are a bad friend
Conditional Friendship
