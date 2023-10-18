Heading 3

OCTOBER 18, 2023

Cheapest countries to visit from India

It is not only an affordable but attractive destination to travel, thereby being a preferred choice for Indian tourists

Thailand

It combines quality experiences with cost-effective travel. Whether food or accommodation, you don't need a high budget

Sri Lanka

This country is a treasure! It has so much to offer that you can explore in a pocket friendly budget

Bhutan

The scintillating mosques and palaces, ancient cities and delicious food will leave you mesmerized

Turkey

It is probably the most convenient and cost effective traveling destination for the Indian tourists

Nepal

The affordable daily expenses in Vietnam ranges approx. begins Rs. 2000. Therefore, it is one of the most preferred places for Indian tourists

Vietnam

You can enjoy budget-friendly accommodations and delectable cuisine in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan

Beautiful beaches and the friendly locals make the Philippines worth traveling. It is considered one of the cheapest countries to visit from India 

Philippines

This ‘warm heart of Africa’ offers a glimpse of diversity and cultural beauty and that too at an affordable price

Malawi

With ample natural beauty, its rich heritage and history, you are bound to return with a soul satisfied

Laos

