Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 18, 2023
Cheapest countries to visit from India
It is not only an affordable but attractive destination to travel, thereby being a preferred choice for Indian tourists
Thailand
Image Source: Pexels
It combines quality experiences with cost-effective travel. Whether food or accommodation, you don't need a high budget
Sri Lanka
Image Source: Pexels
This country is a treasure! It has so much to offer that you can explore in a pocket friendly budget
Bhutan
Image Source: Pexels
The scintillating mosques and palaces, ancient cities and delicious food will leave you mesmerized
Turkey
Image Source: Pexels
It is probably the most convenient and cost effective traveling destination for the Indian tourists
Nepal
Image Source: Pexels
The affordable daily expenses in Vietnam ranges approx. begins Rs. 2000. Therefore, it is one of the most preferred places for Indian tourists
Vietnam
Image Source: Pexels
You can enjoy budget-friendly accommodations and delectable cuisine in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
Image Source: Pexels
Beautiful beaches and the friendly locals make the Philippines worth traveling. It is considered one of the cheapest countries to visit from India
Philippines
Image Source: Pexels
This ‘warm heart of Africa’ offers a glimpse of diversity and cultural beauty and that too at an affordable price
Malawi
Image Source: Pexels
With ample natural beauty, its rich heritage and history, you are bound to return with a soul satisfied
Laos
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.