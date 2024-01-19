Heading 3
January 19, 2024
Cheapest country to travel from India
Known for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, Nepal offers a range of budget-friendly options for accommodation and activities.
Nepal
Explore beautiful beaches, historical sites, and lush landscapes in Sri Lanka, which is known for its affordability
Sri Lanka
While Bhutan has a daily tariff for tourists, it includes accommodation, meals, and transportation, making it a unique and cost-effective destination
Bhutan
Famous for its vibrant culture, beautiful beaches, and bustling markets, Thailand provides various affordable travel options
Thailand
Rich in history and culture, Cambodia offers affordable accommodations and inexpensive local cuisine
Cambodia
From bustling cities to serene landscapes, Vietnam is known for its affordability, especially when it comes to food and transportation
Vietnam
With diverse landscapes, from beaches to volcanoes, Indonesia is a budget-friendly destination with a variety of options
Indonesia
Enjoy a mix of cultures, modern cities, and natural beauty in Malaysia, which is known for its reasonable prices
Malaysia
While it's essential to plan ahead, Myanmar offers unique cultural experiences and affordable accommodation and food options
Myanmar
With its stunning beaches and islands, the Philippines provides various budget-friendly options for accommodation and activities
Philippines
