Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

January 19, 2024

Cheapest country to travel from India 

Known for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, Nepal offers a range of budget-friendly options for accommodation and activities.

Nepal

Explore beautiful beaches, historical sites, and lush landscapes in Sri Lanka, which is known for its affordability

Sri Lanka

While Bhutan has a daily tariff for tourists, it includes accommodation, meals, and transportation, making it a unique and cost-effective destination

Bhutan

Famous for its vibrant culture, beautiful beaches, and bustling markets, Thailand provides various affordable travel options

Thailand

Rich in history and culture, Cambodia offers affordable accommodations and inexpensive local cuisine

Cambodia

From bustling cities to serene landscapes, Vietnam is known for its affordability, especially when it comes to food and transportation

Vietnam

With diverse landscapes, from beaches to volcanoes, Indonesia is a budget-friendly destination with a variety of options

Indonesia

Enjoy a mix of cultures, modern cities, and natural beauty in Malaysia, which is known for its reasonable prices

Malaysia

While it's essential to plan ahead, Myanmar offers unique cultural experiences and affordable accommodation and food options

Myanmar

With its stunning beaches and islands, the Philippines provides various budget-friendly options for accommodation and activities

Philippines

