JULY 25, 2023

Cheat codes that will change your life 

Go for a 15 minute walk every morning. It has a positive impact on your mood, sleep, metabolism, digestion, and more

When you think something nice about someone, let them know right then

If someone regularly brags about their wealth, income, or success, just assume the reality is about 50% of what they say

Write down three things you're grateful for before bed. Read them out loud when you wake up

Never think twice about investments in yourself. They pay dividends for a long time

When someone is going through a rough patch in their life just say "I'm with you." Advice is minimally impactful. The notion that someone is with you is 10x more powerful

Never delay difficult conversations. If you're nervous, do it on a walk, it makes it much easier

If someone tries to put down your accomplishments, cut them out of your life

Put your alarm clock in the bathroom. If you have to get up to turn it off, you won't snooze

If you're about to say yes to something on the assumption that you'll have more time for it in the future, say no instead

