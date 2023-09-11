Heading 3
Chia seeds face pack for glass skin
Image: Pexels
Chia seeds face pack is the ultimate secret to achieving glass skin perfection
Image: Pexels
Watch as these tiny powerhouses work their magic, giving you a naturally radiant and flawless complexion
Image: Pexels
Say hello to a smooth, hydrated, and glowing face that will leave everyone Chia-King out!
Image: Pexels
Ingredients
Image: Pexels
Chia seeds, milk and honey
Soak a tablespoon of chia seeds in a little bit of milk and let it sit overnight
Process: Step 1
Image: Pexels
Transfer the chia seeds and milk mixture into a blender and add a tablespoon of honey
Step 2
Image: Pexels
Blend well to form a grainy paste and apply it on your skin. Allow your skin to soak up all its goodness for 15 minutes after which you can rinse it off
Step 3
Image: Pexels
Chia seeds are rich in omega fatty acids and they are also loaded with antioxidants. It helps repair the skin barrier that helps you achieve a healthy glow
Benefits: No.1
Image: Pexels
This DIY Chia seed face pack can help remove dead skin cells, reduce acne scars, and make the skin more plump and radiant
No. 2
Image: Pexels
