SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

Chia seeds face pack for glass skin

Get ready to ‘see’-d the difference!

Chia seeds face pack is the ultimate secret to achieving glass skin perfection

Watch as these tiny powerhouses work their magic, giving you a naturally radiant and flawless complexion

Say hello to a smooth, hydrated, and glowing face that will leave everyone Chia-King out!

Ingredients

Chia seeds, milk and honey

Soak a tablespoon of chia seeds in a little bit of milk and let it sit overnight

Process: Step 1

Transfer the chia seeds and milk mixture into a blender and add a tablespoon of honey

Step 2

Blend well to form a grainy paste and apply it on your skin. Allow your skin to soak up all its goodness for 15 minutes after which you can rinse it off

Step 3

Chia seeds are rich in omega fatty acids and they are also loaded with antioxidants. It helps repair the skin barrier that helps you achieve a healthy glow

Benefits: No.1

This DIY Chia seed face pack can help remove dead skin cells, reduce acne scars, and make the skin more plump and radiant

No. 2

