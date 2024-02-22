Heading 3

Chicken Biryani Recipe 

Combine chicken chunks with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, salt, and biryani masala. Allow it to marinate for half an hour

Marinate the chicken

Heat oil in a pan and fry thinly sliced onions until golden brown 

Fry onions

In a large pot, boil water with whole spices like cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon, add rice, and cook until it's 70% done. Drain and set aside

Cook rice

In a sturdy pan, alternate between placing marinated chicken and partially cooked rice in layers

Layering

Sprinkle half of the fried onions over the rice layer

Add fried onions

Repeat this layering process with the remaining stuff

Repeat

Sprinkle chopped mint leaves, coriander leaves, and a few drops of saffron milk on top

Garnish

Cover the pot tightly with a lid to trap the steam

Seal the pot

Dum cooking

Place the pot on a griddle and cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes

Serve

Serve hot with raita or salad, and enjoy your delicious Chicken Biryani!

