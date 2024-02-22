Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
Chicken Biryani Recipe
Combine chicken chunks with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, salt, and biryani masala. Allow it to marinate for half an hour
Marinate the chicken
Image Source: pexels
Heat oil in a pan and fry thinly sliced onions until golden brown
Fry onions
Image Source: pexels
In a large pot, boil water with whole spices like cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon, add rice, and cook until it's 70% done. Drain and set aside
Cook rice
Image Source: pexels
In a sturdy pan, alternate between placing marinated chicken and partially cooked rice in layers
Layering
Image Source: pexels
Sprinkle half of the fried onions over the rice layer
Image Source: pexels
Add fried onions
Repeat this layering process with the remaining stuff
Repeat
Image Source: pexels
Sprinkle chopped mint leaves, coriander leaves, and a few drops of saffron milk on top
Garnish
Image Source: pixabay
Cover the pot tightly with a lid to trap the steam
Seal the pot
Image Source: pixabay
Dum cooking
Image Source: pixabay
Place the pot on a griddle and cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes
Serve
Image Source: pexels
Serve hot with raita or salad, and enjoy your delicious Chicken Biryani!
