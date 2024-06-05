Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
june 05, 2024
Chilli Paneer Recipe
- Paneer: 250g, cubed
- Bell Peppers: 1 red, 1 green, diced
- Onions: 2 medium, diced
- Garlic: 4 cloves, minced
- Ginger: 1 inch piece, minced
- Green Chilies: 2
Ingredients for Chilli Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
- Soy Sauce: 2 tbsp
- Tomato Ketchup: 2 tbsp
- Chili Sauce: 1 tbsp
- Vinegar: 1 tbsp
- Cornflour: 1 tbsp, dissolved in water
- Salt to taste
Ingredients for Sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Marinate paneer with 1 tbsp cornflour, 1 tsp soy sauce, and salt. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Shallow fry the marinated paneer until golden brown. Set aside
Prepare the Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan. Add minced garlic, ginger, and slit green chilies. Sauté until fragrant
Sauté the Aromatics
Image Source: Freepik
Add diced onions and sauté until translucent. Then, add red and green bell peppers and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes
Image Source: Freepik
Add Onions and Peppers
Combine soy sauce, tomato ketchup, chili sauce, and vinegar in a bowl. Add this mixture to the pan with the vegetables and stir well
Prepare the Sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Pour in the dissolved cornflour. Stir continuously until the sauce thickens and coats the vegetables
Thicken the Sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Gently fold in the fried paneer cubes. Ensure the paneer is well-coated with the sauce and vegetables
Mix in the Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Final Touches
Image Source: Freepik
Adjust seasoning by adding salt to taste. Optionally, add a pinch of sugar to balance the flavors
Garnish with chopped spring onions or cilantro. Serve hot Chilli Paneer with steamed rice or fried rice
Serve Hot
Image Source: Freepik
