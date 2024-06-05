Heading 3

Chilli Paneer Recipe

- Paneer: 250g, cubed
- Bell Peppers: 1 red, 1 green, diced
- Onions: 2 medium, diced
- Garlic: 4 cloves, minced
- Ginger: 1 inch piece, minced
- Green Chilies: 2 

Ingredients for Chilli Paneer

- Soy Sauce: 2 tbsp
- Tomato Ketchup: 2 tbsp
- Chili Sauce: 1 tbsp
- Vinegar: 1 tbsp
- Cornflour: 1 tbsp, dissolved in water
- Salt to taste

Ingredients for Sauce

Marinate paneer with 1 tbsp cornflour, 1 tsp soy sauce, and salt. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Shallow fry the marinated paneer until golden brown. Set aside

 Prepare the Paneer

Heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan. Add minced garlic, ginger, and slit green chilies. Sauté until fragrant

Sauté the Aromatics

Add diced onions and sauté until translucent. Then, add red and green bell peppers and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes

Add Onions and Peppers

Combine soy sauce, tomato ketchup, chili sauce, and vinegar in a bowl. Add this mixture to the pan with the vegetables and stir well

 Prepare the Sauce

Pour in the dissolved cornflour. Stir continuously until the sauce thickens and coats the vegetables

 Thicken the Sauce

Gently fold in the fried paneer cubes. Ensure the paneer is well-coated with the sauce and vegetables

 Mix in the Paneer

 Final Touches

Adjust seasoning by adding salt to taste. Optionally, add a pinch of sugar to balance the flavors

Garnish with chopped spring onions or cilantro. Serve hot Chilli Paneer with steamed rice or fried rice

Serve Hot

