Pujya Doss

september 29 2023

Entertainment

Chuseok 2023 Celebration Guide

Korean Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is one of the two main holidays on the peninsula, and it’s a very big deal

IMAGE: Pexels

The holiday originates from mythological Buddhist folklore about a moon rabbit and promotes the virtues of fertility, longevity, and harvest

IMAGE: Pexels

 Chuseok translates to “Autumn Eve” and it is a national holiday celebrated in both North and South Korea, as well as by Koreans around the world

IMAGE: Pexels

If there’s one thing you can always count on for both Chuseok and Seollal, the other major Korean holiday, it is the rising of a big round full moon

IMAGE: Pexels

Seollal is the first full moon of the year, and Chuseok’s moon is the eighth

IMAGE: Pexels

Since the traditional holiday follows the lunar calendar, Chuseok dates are different from year to year.

IMAGE: Pexels

On the morning of Chuseok, family members will come together, traditionally at the home of the eldest son, a place called kun jib (literally translated as the Big House)

IMAGE: Pexels

This is a holiday when Koreans look forward to feasting on all their favorite Chuseok foods such as songpyeon (half-moon rice cakes), jeon (Korean pancakes), grilled meats, and rice wine!

IMAGE: Pexels

Rituals to honor your ancestors are an important aspect of Chuseok

IMAGE: Pexels

IMAGE: BIGHIT MUSIC

Koreans love dressing up in the traditional hanbok to get in the mood for special occasions like Chuseok and Seollal. Some people even get the family pet involved in the festive dressing

