Chuseok 2023 Celebration Guide
Korean Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is one of the two main holidays on the peninsula, and it’s a very big deal
The holiday originates from mythological Buddhist folklore about a moon rabbit and promotes the virtues of fertility, longevity, and harvest
Chuseok translates to “Autumn Eve” and it is a national holiday celebrated in both North and South Korea, as well as by Koreans around the world
If there’s one thing you can always count on for both Chuseok and Seollal, the other major Korean holiday, it is the rising of a big round full moon
Seollal is the first full moon of the year, and Chuseok’s moon is the eighth
Since the traditional holiday follows the lunar calendar, Chuseok dates are different from year to year.
On the morning of Chuseok, family members will come together, traditionally at the home of the eldest son, a place called kun jib (literally translated as the Big House)
This is a holiday when Koreans look forward to feasting on all their favorite Chuseok foods such as songpyeon (half-moon rice cakes), jeon (Korean pancakes), grilled meats, and rice wine!
Rituals to honor your ancestors are an important aspect of Chuseok
Koreans love dressing up in the traditional hanbok to get in the mood for special occasions like Chuseok and Seollal. Some people even get the family pet involved in the festive dressing