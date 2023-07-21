Heading 3

Cica and its benefits

Cica, also known as Centella Asiatica is a small herbal plant used in beauty and skin care products

What is Cica

Cica has gained popularity as an ingredient in skincare products because of its wound-healing and anti-aging properties

Use in Skincare

It helps improve blood circulation, reduces inflammation, and speeds up the healing of wounds

Benefits

It is rich in antioxidants and protects the skin from damage

Protects from skin damage

Treats skin problems

It helps treat various skin problems like wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark spots

Promotes collagen

It can promote collagen production

Cica is mainly used in moisturizers, serums, and creams. Sometimes it is also available in supplement form

Used in skincare products

Cica contains saponins and polyphenols that protect the skin from damage

Contains polyphenols

Anti-inflammatory properties

It contains a compound called madecassoside which has anti-inflammatory properties 

Cica contains compounds that fight against free radicals causing premature aging

Prevents premature aging

