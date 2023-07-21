Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 21, 2023
Cica and its benefits
Cica, also known as Centella Asiatica is a small herbal plant used in beauty and skin care products
What is Cica
Cica has gained popularity as an ingredient in skincare products because of its wound-healing and anti-aging properties
Use in Skincare
It helps improve blood circulation, reduces inflammation, and speeds up the healing of wounds
Benefits
It is rich in antioxidants and protects the skin from damage
Protects from skin damage
Treats skin problems
It helps treat various skin problems like wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dark spots
Promotes collagen
It can promote collagen production
Cica is mainly used in moisturizers, serums, and creams. Sometimes it is also available in supplement form
Used in skincare products
Cica contains saponins and polyphenols that protect the skin from damage
Contains polyphenols
Anti-inflammatory properties
It contains a compound called madecassoside which has anti-inflammatory properties
Cica contains compounds that fight against free radicals causing premature aging
Prevents premature aging
