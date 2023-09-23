Heading 3

Cillian Murphy's secret of sculpted physique

Cillian Murphy spoke about his workout routine for Peaky Blinders and he mentioned that he is not a very physically imposing person. So, he had to eat a lot of protein and lift a lot of weights and do all that stuff

Workout for Peaky Blinders 

Murphy follows a semi-basic routine that includes core exercises, calisthenics as well as weight training. The actor works out five days a week and has two days of complete rest

Semi basic routine

Working the chest and triceps together helps build functional upper body strength and improves posture as well as cardiovascular health, also this intense workout helps Murphy to reduce stress a lot 

Monday: Chest and Triceps

Cillian Murphy does not like leg days but there’s no escaping, this very important workout to build those gorgeous calves. His leg day includes Leg Press, Calf Raises on Leg Press, Glute Ham Raise, Weighted Lunges, Squat Variation

Tuesday: Legs and calves

On Wednesday, the actor prefers complete rest which is equally important to him

Wednesday: Rest

Murphy trains the traps and shoulders together as the upper portion of the traps is heavily involved in most shoulder exercises and training the traps after the shoulders makes his workout efficient

Thursday: Shoulders and traps 

Cillian Murphy paired back and bicep workouts paired together because training the back involves a lot of bicep movement, which warms up this muscle without additional work

Friday: Back and biceps

According to the actor, getting an adrenaline boost in the great outdoors is the perfect way to improve mental, and physical health, and hiking is a great whole-body workout that targets everything from head to toe

Saturday: Hiking

Murphy always takes two days of complete rest and Sunday is the best day for taking rest 

Sunday: Rest

Cillian Murphy has a pretty lean masculine physique and he follows a basic diet on a regular basis including cottage cheese, eggs, fruits for breakfast, and fish, brown rice for lunch, and tenderloin, sweet potatoes, green salad for dinner 

Diet

