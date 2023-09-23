Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Cillian Murphy's secret of sculpted physique
Cillian Murphy spoke about his workout routine for Peaky Blinders and he mentioned that he is not a very physically imposing person. So, he had to eat a lot of protein and lift a lot of weights and do all that stuff
Workout for Peaky Blinders
Image: Getty
Murphy follows a semi-basic routine that includes core exercises, calisthenics as well as weight training. The actor works out five days a week and has two days of complete rest
Semi basic routine
Image: Getty
Working the chest and triceps together helps build functional upper body strength and improves posture as well as cardiovascular health, also this intense workout helps Murphy to reduce stress a lot
Monday: Chest and Triceps
Image: Getty
Cillian Murphy does not like leg days but there’s no escaping, this very important workout to build those gorgeous calves. His leg day includes Leg Press, Calf Raises on Leg Press, Glute Ham Raise, Weighted Lunges, Squat Variation
Tuesday: Legs and calves
Image: Getty
On Wednesday, the actor prefers complete rest which is equally important to him
Wednesday: Rest
Image: Getty
Murphy trains the traps and shoulders together as the upper portion of the traps is heavily involved in most shoulder exercises and training the traps after the shoulders makes his workout efficient
Thursday: Shoulders and traps
Image: Getty
Cillian Murphy paired back and bicep workouts paired together because training the back involves a lot of bicep movement, which warms up this muscle without additional work
Friday: Back and biceps
Image: Getty
According to the actor, getting an adrenaline boost in the great outdoors is the perfect way to improve mental, and physical health, and hiking is a great whole-body workout that targets everything from head to toe
Saturday: Hiking
Image: Getty
Murphy always takes two days of complete rest and Sunday is the best day for taking rest
Sunday: Rest
Image: Getty
Cillian Murphy has a pretty lean masculine physique and he follows a basic diet on a regular basis including cottage cheese, eggs, fruits for breakfast, and fish, brown rice for lunch, and tenderloin, sweet potatoes, green salad for dinner
Diet
Image: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.