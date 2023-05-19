mAY 19, 2023
Cities to explore with your best friend
Tokyo is a fascinating city that's full of energy, amazing food, and unique experiences
Tokyo, Japan
Barcelona is a vibrant and exciting city with beautiful architecture, beaches, and delicious food
Barcelona, Spain
Amsterdam is a charming and picturesque city with winding canals, historic architecture, and a vibrant nightlife
Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can explore the city's famous landmarks, museums, and neighbourhoods, and indulge in some shopping and dining
New York City, USA
Rio de Janeiro is a city of contrasts with stunning beaches, lush mountains, and a lively nightlife
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
You can explore the city's temples and markets, enjoy the local cuisine, and indulge in some shopping
Bangkok, Thailand
Marrakech is a city that's full of colour and charm with winding streets, bustling markets, and beautiful architecture
Marrakech, Morocco
You can explore the city's colourful houses, visit the geothermal hot springs and geysers, and take in the stunning landscapes
Reykjavik, Iceland
You can explore the city's famous landmarks, visit the museums, and indulge in some delicious French food and wine
Paris, France
Sydney is a vibrant and exciting city with beautiful beaches, iconic landmarks, and amazing food
Sydney, Australia
