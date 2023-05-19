mAY 19, 2023

Heading 3

Cities to explore with your best friend

Tokyo is a fascinating city that's full of energy, amazing food, and unique experiences

Tokyo, Japan

Barcelona is a vibrant and exciting city with beautiful architecture, beaches, and delicious food

Barcelona, Spain

Amsterdam is a charming and picturesque city with winding canals, historic architecture, and a vibrant nightlife

Amsterdam, Netherlands

You can explore the city's famous landmarks, museums, and neighbourhoods, and indulge in some shopping and dining

New York City, USA

Rio de Janeiro is a city of contrasts with stunning beaches, lush mountains, and a lively nightlife

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

You can explore the city's temples and markets, enjoy the local cuisine, and indulge in some shopping

Bangkok, Thailand

Marrakech is a city that's full of colour and charm with winding streets, bustling markets, and beautiful architecture

Marrakech, Morocco

You can explore the city's colourful houses, visit the geothermal hot springs and geysers, and take in the stunning landscapes

Reykjavik, Iceland

You can explore the city's famous landmarks, visit the museums, and indulge in some delicious French food and wine 

Paris, France

Sydney is a vibrant and exciting city with beautiful beaches, iconic landmarks, and amazing food

Sydney, Australia

