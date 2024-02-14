Heading 3

Cocktail trends of 2024

A fresh wave of cocktail and mixology trends awaits your tastebuds in 2024

Most anticipated trends 

What should you order the next time you're out to drink? This expert-led guide can help you find your next go-to cocktail of the year

Go-to cocktails 

Sour is the new sweet! Explore bold, layered flavors with Red Berry Whiskey Sour or Pink Berry Gin Sour

Sour flavors 

Premium-aged rums gained popularity, challenging the notion of rum as a seasonal beverage

Aged rum cocktails

Iconic cocktails like Cosmopolitan and fruit-forward blends are making a comeback, embracing cheeky and approachable drinks

‘90s Pairings

Coffee emerges as the star ingredient of 2024, with cold brew liqueurs and nitro coffee enhancing cocktail richness

Coffee flavors 

Themed cocktails, immersive experiences, and retro inspirations like mint juleps served in distinctive barrels & glasses redefine mixology for millennials and Gen Z

Experiential cocktails

Elevate mixology with ultra-clear ice, custom molds, and intricate patterns, preventing quick dilution and adding to the visual appeal

Craft ice 

Mixologists are blending different cocktail cultures and flavors to create exciting new combinations

Fusion Cocktails

Alcohol consumption is injurious to health and we do not encourage it in any way

Disclaimer

