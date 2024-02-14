Heading 3
Cocktail trends of 2024
A fresh wave of cocktail and mixology trends awaits your tastebuds in 2024
Most anticipated trends
Image: shutterstock
What should you order the next time you're out to drink? This expert-led guide can help you find your next go-to cocktail of the year
Go-to cocktails
Image: shutterstock
Sour is the new sweet! Explore bold, layered flavors with Red Berry Whiskey Sour or Pink Berry Gin Sour
Sour flavors
Image: shutterstock
Premium-aged rums gained popularity, challenging the notion of rum as a seasonal beverage
Aged rum cocktails
Image: shutterstock
Iconic cocktails like Cosmopolitan and fruit-forward blends are making a comeback, embracing cheeky and approachable drinks
‘90s Pairings
Image: pexels
Coffee emerges as the star ingredient of 2024, with cold brew liqueurs and nitro coffee enhancing cocktail richness
Coffee flavors
Image: shutterstock
Themed cocktails, immersive experiences, and retro inspirations like mint juleps served in distinctive barrels & glasses redefine mixology for millennials and Gen Z
Experiential cocktails
Image: pexels
Elevate mixology with ultra-clear ice, custom molds, and intricate patterns, preventing quick dilution and adding to the visual appeal
Craft ice
Image: pexels
Mixologists are blending different cocktail cultures and flavors to create exciting new combinations
Fusion Cocktails
Image: pexels
Alcohol consumption is injurious to health and we do not encourage it in any way
Disclaimer
Image: pexels
